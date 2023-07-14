Nebi, 11, made a paper airplane to compete in the third annual airplane competition by Explore Science Club at Buckley Park on Saturday, July 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley science club hosts 3rd annual paper airplane contest

61 kids participated in the competition this year

Langley’s Explore Science Club (ESC) held its third annual paper airplane competition at Buckley Park on Saturday, July 8.

The contest was for kids age 3 or older to make their own airplane with paper provided and compete to throw it the farthest.

Nehal Saleh, founder and president of ESC, said it’s a great way to engage children and the community in science.

“We are trying to encourage families to think of science in a way they might not have before,” Saleh said.

The event started with a workshop where participants built their own paper airplanes and tested them out. It helps kids understand the physics behind the flight and how lift off happens, Saleh explained.

By 1 p.m., participants lined up to compete whose plane could go the farthest.

This year, 61 kids participated in the competition, an increase from last year’s 54. The winning throw reached 29.5 metres by 10-year-old Raphael.

The paper airplane idea was born out of the pandemic when social distancing measures were in place, Saleh said. It’s free, fun, and gets kids outdoors.

“Organizing the paper airplane competition is one way ESC gives back to the community, helping to make science more accessible for young children.”

Saleh is a mother of two boys and has a PhD which focused on how sensory input affects learning outcomes.

The science club offers various programs for children such as natural exploring, gardening, and different science workshops.

Its next event is a bird tour at Brydon Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 7.

For more information about the club, people can visit explorescienceclub.com.

