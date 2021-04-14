Langley senior celebrates distanced birthday with car parade, mascot

At 90, Elmer Patzer just had his second pandemic birthday

Elmer Patzer, who turned 90 this week, celebrated a distanced birthday with a parade at his home. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Due to COVID-19, Langley’s Elmer Patzer was going to turn 90, and celebrate his second birthday during the pandemic, without being allowed to gather with all his friends and family.

So on Tuesday, April 13, his family held a birthday parade in Patzer’s honour, complete with the presence of Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot.

Fin led the parade of cars past Patzer’s home in the Harmsworth area near the 232nd Street highway interchange.

Although he’s 90, Patzer only retired a couple of years ago from his work running a sheet metal shop in Port Kells.

However, he’s barely slowed down. With one of his sons – he has four children – he’s been busy building a shed on his property.

“You have to keep busy,” Patzer said.

His children, Dave, Bernice, Tim, and Mark were all there for Patzer’s birthday, along with other friends and family. They drove past in cars bedecked with balloons and signs wishing him a happy birthday, and passed him birthday cards.

His kids noted that Elmer shares a birthday year with the Fort Langley Community Hall, also turning 90 this year.

