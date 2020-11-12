When the pandemic first started, people such as Loretta Solomon, a director of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resource Centre, took steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But the latest provincial restrictions means recreation and social programs are on hold. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Senior Resources Centre shelves recreation and social program for now

Centre has permission to resume its Adult Day Program at the downtown location starting next week

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. has prompted the Langley Senior Resources Centre board to scale back services and programs.

The centre is making the changes to comply with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s newest restrictions, issues this past weekend.

“All fitness classes, table tennis, snooker, and the clubs (Coffee & Connect, Flying Solo, Wood

Carving, Walking Club) will be cancelled for the time being. Our Meals to Go program, Outreach

services, and Foot Care service will continue as usual. The Caregivers’ Support group will

continue on Zoom,” the board that runs the non-profit centre said in a statement.

On Nov. 10, Fraser Health allowed the centre to reopen its Adult Day Program. That starts back up Nov. 16 and is limited to 15 clients.

“Dr. Henry has also ordered that organizations review their Safety Plans for staff and any visitors

to ensure they are updated and followed e.g. pre-admission checks, hand washing, mask use,

temperature checks,” the board noted.

These new changes stay in place until at least Nov. 23.

“However there is always the possibility that they might be extended. In any event, we will postpone the resumption of our fitness classes until January,” the statement said.

But there will be activity at the centre.

“We also have multiple building and grounds projects that are either in progress or scheduled over the next while and they will proceed,” the board said.

As well there are other users in the building and that will help bring in revenue to keep the facility afloat.

“We have three movies that are being filmed at the Centre over the next month, one starting

this week, and these will proceed as expected,” the board said.

Most Read