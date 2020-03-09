Janice McTaggart (left) was recognized for her service to the community of Langley on International Women’s Day (Judith Polston/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Senior Resources Society director recognized on International Women’s Day

Janice McTaggart will retire as director of outreach March 31

This past weekend a long-time director of outreach for the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) was recognized for her “selfless contributions to the betterment of the community.”

On Sunday, Janice McTaggart was given the Heartfulness Genuine Loving Outstanding Woman (GLOW) award during a International Women’s Day celebration in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Langley Senior Resources Society loses member to retirement after 25 years of service

McTaggart was recognized by Heartfulness Meditation and was awarded a certificate and an original painting from a local artist, said Judith Polston, a trainer with the organization who nominated McTaggart.

“Janice’s entire life has been about community service and giving back,” she said. “She has worked with tireless energy and her good sense of humor and laughter has bettered many people’s lives.”

After 25 years in the position, McTaggart will be retiring as director of outreach at LSRS on March 31.

“Her work peers as well as the average person in [the] Langley community would agree that she is well deserving of this award,” said Polston.

