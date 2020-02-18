Langley Senior Resources Society loses member to retirement after 25 years of service

‘I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny,” says Janice McTaggart

Janice McTaggart will retire after serving 25 years as the director of outreach for the Langley Senior Resources Society. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Senior Resources Society family is getting smaller next month after losing a member to retirement.

Janice McTaggart, 65, will step back from her position as director of outreach on March 31.

“I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny, I like to have a lot of fun,” she said.

It was 25 years ago when McTaggart answered a help wanted ad in the newspaper.

“I was working night shift as a nurse at an extended care [facility] in Langley, and that was hard because we had young children,” she reflected. “I saw the ad in the paper for an outreach worker and so I applied and got the job and its been wonderful ever since.”

READ MORE: Langley’s 55-plus community urged to compete in BC Games

The long time Langley resident said there were many factors in her decision to take a step back – the first, her family.

“My grandchildren… moved to New Brunswick and I need more time to go visit,” she laughed.

It was also time for someone else to learn and grow into the role, she added.

“I have enjoyed it because there has been a lot of freedom to create new programs, to actually make a difference in seniors’ lives in the community, build a lot of relationships and partnerships… I look forward to coming to work everyday because what we do really makes a difference and I really feel like I’m helping people.”

And that feeling might be why McTaggart isn’t saying good-bye to the senior society for good; she still plans to continue on in a small way as volunteer coordinator.

“Supporting local agencies that are making a difference in individuals’ lives is really important,” she noted.

Social services provided fill many gaps for people in the community, and not just for seniors, McTaggart added.

“I think it’s a really great place for people to donate their dollars because we do it on the cheap and we have a huge impact.”

READ MORE: Langley Then and Now: 1940 school board meeting goes to 2 a.m.

Starting April, McTaggart’s “right hand” Carrie Hadden will be filling her shoes at the senior society.

To commemorate McTaggart’s nearly three decades of service her colleagues are planning a celebration.

“They’re having a party here at the centre… so that should be a fun afternoon,” she said. “I don’t know what they’re doing.”

But retirement won’t mean an abundance of spare time for McTaggart. She still remains committed to You Gotta Have Friends and the Langley Seniors Community Action Table.

For now McTaggart said she has no plans to leave Langley in retirement.

“For the time being, you never know, I may end up in New Brunswick,” she laughed.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trinity Western breaks ground on new school of business facility

Just Posted

VIDEO: A good showing by Langley wrestlers at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre

DW Poppy’s Parmjot Sidhu took silver in the male 60 kg division

Langley Senior Resources Society loses member to retirement after 25 years of service

‘I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny,” says Janice McTaggart

BREAKING: Dogs killed after mobile home in Langley used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Expect traffic delays in the area

WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Fog patches are expected to dissipate Tuesday morning

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

B.C. budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Woman arrested in Cariboo after fuel stolen, police car rammed

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Most Read