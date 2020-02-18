Langley Senior Resources Society loses member to retirement after 25 years of service

Janice McTaggart will retire after serving 25 years as the director of outreach for the Langley Senior Resources Society. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

‘I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny,” says Janice McTaggart

Langley Senior Resources Society family is getting smaller next month after losing a member to retirement.

Janice McTaggart, 65, will step back from her position as director of outreach on March 31.

“I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny, I like to have a lot of fun,” she said.

It was 25 years ago when McTaggart answered a help wanted ad in the newspaper.

“I was working night shift as a nurse at an extended care [facility] in Langley, and that was hard because we had young children,” she reflected. “I saw the ad in the paper for an outreach worker and so I applied and got the job and its been wonderful ever since.”

The long time Langley resident said there were many factors in her decision to take a step back – the first, her family.

“My grandchildren… moved to New Brunswick and I need more time to go visit,” she laughed.

It was also time for someone else to learn and grow into the role, she added.

“I have enjoyed it because there has been a lot of freedom to create new programs, to actually make a difference in seniors’ lives in the community, build a lot of relationships and partnerships… I look forward to coming to work everyday because what we do really makes a difference and I really feel like I’m helping people.”

And that feeling might be why McTaggart isn’t saying good-bye to the senior society for good; she still plans to continue on in a small way as volunteer coordinator.

“Supporting local agencies that are making a difference in individuals’ lives is really important,” she noted.

Social services provided fill many gaps for people in the community, and not just for seniors, McTaggart added.

“I think it’s a really great place for people to donate their dollars because we do it on the cheap and we have a huge impact.”

Starting April, McTaggart’s “right hand” Carrie Hadden will be filling her shoes at the senior society.

To commemorate McTaggart’s nearly three decades of service her colleagues are planning a celebration.

“They’re having a party here at the centre… so that should be a fun afternoon,” she said. “I don’t know what they’re doing.”

But retirement won’t mean an abundance of spare time for McTaggart. She still remains committed to You Gotta Have Friends and the Langley Seniors Community Action Table.

For now McTaggart said she has no plans to leave Langley in retirement.

“For the time being, you never know, I may end up in New Brunswick,” she laughed.

