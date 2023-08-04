Langley seniors’ centre awash with colour for Pride event

Drag performer Justin Abit and othe other entertainers at Silver Pride did various songs as well as helped with bingo, draws and other events at the Pride event Aug. 4, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood resident Michele Trim and her mother-in-law, Christine Chilcott, decided the Langley Senior Resources Society Silver Pride event was a good time to check out the centre.

“Well, we’re both seniors. And I always support the pride,” Trim said. “Love is love, and yeah, so we thought we would come down and check it out, because we were thinking actually becoming members here…. So this is a really important day. I think it’s great that that it’s here at the senior centre, too.”

Chilcott was enjoying attending her first Pride event, looking forward to the drag show.

The seniors centre, which has membership from through both Langleys, teamed up with Qmunity, a Vancouver-based resource centre for the LBGTQ2s+ community to host Silver Pride.

Over the past three years, the society (LSRS) has been doing intensive planning, including surveying members.

“They want us to be leaders in seniors’ issues and services,” said Kate Ludlam, LSRS executive director. “They want us to embrace the diversity of our community, and they want us to be more inclusive.”

The day kicked off with a flag raising with Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal before the fun began with a parking lot party. With temperatures reaching more than 30°C there were tents up to offer shade and some seniors headed indoors to enjoy the air conditioning.

During the event, people could enjoy a barbecue as well as games, 50/50 draws, drag storytime, a drag show, and more. Indoors people were invited to sit in on learning sessions where people spoke about their experiences as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

One of those enjoying the event was Langley’s Senior of the Year.

“I’m so proud,” said Janice McTaggart at Silver Pride.

She said she’s glad to see the centre holding a Pride event and thinks many of those attending may have come away with a different perspective.

“Even if people just came out of curiosity, they have nothing to be afraid of from drag,” McTaggart added.

Smitty Miller, the seniors’ centre program manager, spoke on why the Pride event was being held.

“While enormous progress has been made in this social rights movement, there are still businesses, organizations and individuals who are targeted with hate, and there are still aspects of the cultural and political landscape that do not recognize LGBTQ folks as equal members of our communities,” Miller said.

