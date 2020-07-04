Langley seniors centre offers foot care and tax help but no recreation

The board of the Langley Seniors Resource Centre has announced a partial reopening of the centre but there’s no recreational programs being offered for the time being due to the coronavirus. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre is starting its gradual reopening with food care and income tax services.

The board announced the news about the reopening and the precautions still in place.

“We are fortunate that the number of cases in the Lower Mainland is low, however outbreaks in the community still exist and we must proceed cautiously,” said board chair Steve Ferguson.

Members and even non-members can use the foot care and income tax services but there are no recreational programs resuming at this time. At this point in time, no other Lower Mainland senior centres have resumed normal activity but most are considering some form of restart in the late summer or early fall.

“Our centre caters to seniors, and seniors are the most at risk from COVID-19, therefore we are taking the risk of the virus quite seriously when considering reopening,” he said.

The Meals to Go program was started when the centre was forced to close due to the pandemic.

“Due to the success of this service, we will be continuing Meals to Go for the foreseeable future,” the board announced.

The program provides fresh and frozen meals for $6 as well as frozen soups for $3 and desserts. A menu of the dishes offered on the various days of the week during July is available for download online.

Steps the Langley seniors centre is taking to ensure safety when visitors arrive include providing hand sanitizer stations and wipes. The board encourages anyone going to the centre to use these often.

Staff and volunteers are regularly wiping down handrails, door knobs, tabletops, bathrooms, and commonly touched surfaces daily.

The Adult Day Program falls under the jurisdiction of Fraser Health, and reopening will not take place until the health authority has approved a restart plan.

B.C. is moving to phase 3 of the reopening which has the centre board and many other community organizations discussing how to adhere to the guidelines of the health experts.

“Please be aware that the Langley Seniors Centre Board of Directors has the members’ health and safety in mind,” Ferguson noted. “We will continue to provide the membership updates as reopening activities are solidified.”

