Langley seniors centre said older residents appreciate businesses and staff

With so much of society shuttered, businesses often only point of contact for seniors during the day

The Langley Senior Resources Centre has a message for the businesses and their staff on behalf of the members. (Pre-COVID image)(Metro Creative Connections/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Seniors Resources Centre is reaching out to businesses and their staff to help them understand the important role they are playing for seniors during the pandemic.

With the pandemic, the seniors centre and other amenities for older residents are shut down or severely restricted.

That can leave businesses as one of the few opportunities for seniors to connect with others in the community.

“The ongoing pandemic

has left many seniors feeling lonely, isolated and disconnected,” explained centre board chair Loretta Solomon. “Many live alone and some seniors speak to only one person during their day. Many seniors who frequently visit our centre have been unable to do so in past few months, and some have lost their sense of purpose by being unable to socialize or contribute as a volunteer.”

She added that sometimes the only person a senior may speak to during the day is a staff member at a local business.

“You may not know the vital role you have been playing in brightening a senior’s day with your kind and caring conversations, but we do because our members tell us every day,” Solomon noted.

The centre wanted to reach out to those businesses to let them know their efforts are noticed and appreciated, and most importantly, are vital to many.

“You will be remembered after this pandemic is over for your patient, kind and thoughtful support for seniors,” she said.

The centre not-for-profit charitable organization with a long history of providing our growing seniors population with opportunities to socialize, participate in recreation, physical activities, education and food services, as well as numerous outreach supports.

While the centre has kept its kitchen open to provide low cost and sometimes free meals to local seniors and offer what activities and outreach it could, most had to be cancelled throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

