Langley Senior Resources Society hosted a Father’s Day drive-thru on June 20, 2021. They invited seniors to bring out their vintage cars. (LSRS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Senior Resources Society hosted a Father’s Day drive-thru on June 20, 2021. They invited seniors to bring out their vintage cars. (LSRS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley seniors centre served 150 root beer floats at ‘successful’ Father’s Day drive-thru

Refreshments were sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences

A Father’s Day drive-thru celebration on Sunday hosted by the Langley Senior Resources Society “was a very successful event.”

Adam Murphy, interim executive director of the society, said they served 125 root beer floats sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

“In the interest of providing fresh new opportunities for our members to get out of the house, we invited some of the seniors to bring out their vintage cars to add a bit of something special to the day,” he said.

READ MORE: Classic car buffs gather again in Langley

Between 12 to 15 “cool old cars” were on display in the parking lot.

“All in all, we have been looking for ways to engage our senior population with free, fun events that can take place outside and at safe distances,” Murphy said. “Adding cool vintage cars only made the event more enjoyable.”

@langleytimes
tips@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySeniors

Previous story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal surprised by retirement parade

Just Posted

Langley Senior Resources Society hosted a Father's Day drive-thru on June 20, 2021. They invited seniors to bring out their vintage cars. (LSRS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors centre served 150 root beer floats at ‘successful’ Father’s Day drive-thru

Jana Wooding (left) and her daughter joined friend Jaime Friesen with her four children at Douglas Park to cool off at the spray park on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley prepares to beat the heat

Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distant graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 on Wednesday, June 23. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove Secondary throws socially distanced graduation

Volunteer Mike Robinson prepared for the Canada Day parade, set to begin at Aldergrove Community Secondary on Thursday, July 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canada Day happenings in Langley, Aldergrove extends parade route