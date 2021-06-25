Langley seniors centre served 150 root beer floats at ‘successful’ Father’s Day drive-thru

A Father’s Day drive-thru celebration on Sunday hosted by the Langley Senior Resources Society “was a very successful event.”

Adam Murphy, interim executive director of the society, said they served 125 root beer floats sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

“In the interest of providing fresh new opportunities for our members to get out of the house, we invited some of the seniors to bring out their vintage cars to add a bit of something special to the day,” he said.

Between 12 to 15 “cool old cars” were on display in the parking lot.

“All in all, we have been looking for ways to engage our senior population with free, fun events that can take place outside and at safe distances,” Murphy said. “Adding cool vintage cars only made the event more enjoyable.”

