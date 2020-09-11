In the past, the residents were able to welcome in family, friends, and the public for evnets such as when Langley Gardens hosted local school children for a Halloween party in 2019. With COVID-19 restrictions, events have to be planned differently so Grandparents Day will feature a decorated vehicle parade. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley seniors complex invites public to decorated vehicle parade for Grandparents Day

A Saturday afternoon vehicle parade is for the seniors who live at Chartwell Langley Gardens

Bust out the vehicle decorations. It’s time for a parade.

To mark Grandparents Day, there’s a vehicle parade for residents of a Walnut Grove seniors facility on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the public is invited to join in.

The seniors who live at Chartwell Langley Gardens, 8888 202nd St., will be seated outdoors and safely socially distanced to view the passing procession of decorated vehicles.

• READ MORE: Langley’s Normandy veteran turns 100

Chartwell is holding the event Saturday but typically Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labour Day.

The global pandemic has meant the seniors complex can’t have the traditional Grandparents Day influx of families so the community is invited to show its support of local seniors by participating in the parade.

.

