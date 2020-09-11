Langley seniors complex invites public to decorated vehicle parade for Grandparents Day

Bust out the vehicle decorations. It’s time for a parade.
To mark Grandparents Day, there’s a vehicle parade for residents of a Walnut Grove seniors facility on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the public is invited to join in.
The seniors who live at Chartwell Langley Gardens, 8888 202nd St., will be seated outdoors and safely socially distanced to view the passing procession of decorated vehicles.
Chartwell is holding the event Saturday but typically Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labour Day.
The global pandemic has meant the seniors complex can’t have the traditional Grandparents Day influx of families so the community is invited to show its support of local seniors by participating in the parade.
