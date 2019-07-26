Laurette Snell, 93, has lived at Chartwell Langley Gardens for 16 years and participated in the butterfly releases for the past few years in honour of a late friend who also used to live at the complex. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley seniors complex supports local hospital with winged fundraiser

The fifth annual butterfly release at Chartwell Langley Gardens featured big crowds.

Painted lady butterflies were the stars of the show at the fifth annual butterfly release at Chartwell Langley Gardens on Thursday afternoon.

The event benefited the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and brought together residents and staff of the Walnut Grove seniors residence as well as members of the public and neighbouring businesses to support the cause.

[Story continues below video]

Laurette Snell has lived at Langley Gardens for 16 years and takes part in the butterfly release to honour a late friend who lived there for 11 years.

“This is my third one. I do it for my friend that I lost five years ago,” Snell explained.

The afternoon featured people having a chance to set newly hatched butterflies free in the garden courtyard of Langley Gardens as well as enjoy live harp music, bid on silent auction items, purchase raffle tickets and more.

“Your support today helps us buy urgently needed equipment, provide education programs and improve care,” said Lisa Rosales, the hospital foundation’s legacy giving manager.
Since it started in 2015, the butterfly event has raised more than $15,000 for the local hospital.

 

A group of children and adults from Strong Steps daycare was among with big crowd at the fifth annual butterfly release at Chartwell Langley Gardens. Each of the children was given a box containing a newly hatched butterfly that was set free in the seniors residence courtyard. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The public and neighbours of Chartwell Langley Gardens, including a group from the nearby Strong Steps daycare, took part in the butterfly release on Thursday afternoon. One of the children from the daycare kept a close eye on his butterfly as it flew out of its box. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Caroline Pors and Shea Burns fluttered around the courtyard and hall at Langley Gardens as they sol raffle tickets as part of the butterfly release fundraiser. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Harpist Miya Otake returned to perform at the butterfly release again this year. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Nora and Stella Rosenlund, of Pitt Meadows, were at the Chartwell Langley Gardens butterfly release fundraiser. Their great grandparents live at the Walnut Grove seniors residence. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A large crowd turned out to support the butterfly release on July 25 in support of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Charlotte and Claire Thomlinson made lollipops to sell at the butterfly release held Thursday at Chartwell Langley Gardens. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

One of the children from the Strong Steps daycare wondered where her butterfly got to when it took off out of its box at the butterfly release July 25 at Chartwell Langley Gardens. The seniors residence invited in members of the community, including the neighbouring daycare. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

