Langley seniors facilities get funds for new equipment

An inter-agency committee allocates funds for sites with publicly funded seniors spaces.

Fort Langley Seniors Community and Langley Lodge are among the 88 seniors care facilities that will receive funds for new equipment.

The province is giving $2.6 million to facilities around the province through the Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program.

“Government is investing in these long-term care homes by adding new and replacement items, like beds and mattresses and ceiling lifts and sensory rooms, so people can feel comfortable in their surroundings and enjoy their home-like setting,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program, managed by the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), allows long-term care home operators to apply for funding for new equipment intended to improve safety and quality of life for residents.

Those approved may receive up to $500 per publicly funded bed to purchase equipment and enhance the safety and quality of life of seniors.

“BCCPA is extremely pleased to see these dollars invested into strengthening the delivery of seniors care,” said Daniel Fontaine, BCCPA chief executive officer. “With our partners in the Ministry of Health, we have established a simple and fair system to make sure all publicly funded long-term care providers can purchase new equipment that will improve safety and quality of life for B.C. seniors.”

