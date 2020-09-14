Langley seniors home creates colourful butterflies for fundraiser public can support

Chartwell Langley Gardens typically does a butterfly release annuall to raise money for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. That is not possible this year so residents have been making paper butterflies and people can donate Tuesday, Sept. 15 between 1 and 4 p.m. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Chartwell Langley Gardens residents can’t host their annual butterfly release so they’ve instead picked up paints and crayons to let their creativity soar.

The Walnut Grove seniors complex is hosting a paper butterfly release and is inviting the public to help with the fundraiser for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Members of the community are encouraged to stop by with their donation and will be able to pick a butterly,” explained general manager Katherine Ferguson.

The public is invited to visit the drive thru donation booth between 1 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The location is 8888 202nd St.

The ‘butterfly release’ will be a non-traditional approach, with the finished art assembled into a butterfly wall.

Residents have been decorating the butterflies with all manner of colours and materials. Donors can select a butterfly that will be added to the butterfly wall and can receive a photo of the wall once it’s complete. They just leave their email address with the donation on Tuesday.

“We currently have over 100 3D butterfly’s ready for purchase,” Ferguson said.

For information, contact Langley Gardens at 604-676-3097.

