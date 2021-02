Langley Senior Resources Society is hosting a drive-through event on Monday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for local seniors. (LSRS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley seniors are invited to take part in a drive-through coffee break on Monday.

Langley Senior Resources Society is inviting local seniors to enjoy coffee and freshly made mini-doughnuts at the seniors society at 20605 51B Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free event sponsored by Bria Communities will serve the first 100 seniors to arrive at the location.

