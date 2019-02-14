Some of the residents at Harrison Landing made treat baskets that will be distributed by Langley meals On Wheels. (Submitted photo)

Langley seniors make a sweet surprise for Valentine’s Day

Handmade paper baskets will be given to Meals On Wheels clients.

Some residents at Harrison Landing seniors residents are showing they are all heart.

A group fashioned red and white heart baskets from paper. The baskets will be used on Feb. 14 and people who receive service from Langley Meals on Wheels will receive these paper baskets containing sweet treats.

“The seniors at Harrison Landing love volunteering and the thought of brightening the day of another made this craft such a pleasure to make,” said June Kear, with Harrison Landing.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to many in the community who are unable to cook for themselves. That can include seniors, the infirm, or people recovering from surgery.

“Our hope is that the Meals-on-Wheels recipients know there are people out there thinking about them and wishing them well,” she said. “It’s a small gesture of kindness, but as the residents and recipients tell friends and family, the hope is that others will be inspired and also take time to ‘be kind in their community’.”

