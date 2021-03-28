Langley seniors residence walkathon does a heart good

A COVID-safe fundraiser at Chartwell Langley Gardens will help the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Chartwell Langley Gardens residents and staff laced up for their first walkathon to benefit the Heart and Stroke Foundation and raised more than three times their goal.

They set out for a walk around the community and had lots of vehicles honk for encouragement.

“All of February, we sold paper hearts to raise funds, support our seniors, and share some love in our lounge for ‘Heart Month’,” explained Laura Vanderzalm, the seniors facility community relations manager. “Our goal was for residents and staff to walk a cumulative 12 hours, on Friday Feb. 26, and raise $1200 which is $100 for each hour we walked. Thanks to resident, staff, friends and family, as well as business donations from our local community – we were able to raise over $3,800 for Heart & Stroke, and surpassed our walking goal.”

After the walking, they enjoyed a socially distances ‘recover after party’.

“Our kitchen team provided our residents with freshly made granola bars and smoothies in our lounge, to celebrate our accomplishment,” she added.

The tally exceeded $3,830 right after the walk and there were still donations coming in. The money raised will go to support the foundation which does research into heart disease and other heart health issues.

