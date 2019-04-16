Marjorie Karpan has been a volunteer at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre for three years. At the centre’s annual garage sale, she was selling raffle tickets for donated prizes. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley seniors: Treasures to be found

The local centre is hosting its ninth annual garage sale on May 4

Local seniors will again be benefiting from the reuse mantra, as Langley Seniors Resource Society gears up for its ninth annual community garage sale.

Hundreds are once again expected to come out to the centre, at 20605 51B Ave. on Saturday, May 4, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., to shop for jewelry, clothing, electronics, furniture, and more, said LSRS executive director Paul Goldberg.

The sale, and an associated raffle, are fundraisers for the seniors centre, he explained.

“We’re very fortunate to attract many people from the community for these garage sales and bring in proceeds that benefit needy seniors who attend our centre,” Goldberg said.

