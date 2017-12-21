Langley Seniors Village resident Joyce Dugan knitted with fellow residents late last week. Winter accessories such as toques, scarves and gloves knitted by senior residents of the Willoughby retirement residence are going to the Gateway of Hope and women escaping abusive relationships. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Langley Seniors Village’s ‘Sock Grannies’ warm needy

Dedicated ladies knit winter items for Gateway of Hope, Ishtar Transition Housing Society

The skilled fingers of the ladies residing at Langley Seniors Village are helping warm the heads and feet of people struggling to find shelter this winter.

Every year, staff at Retirement Concepts — including Langley Seniors Village — honour their former resident, Barbara Vance, and her annual Sock Granny campaign for the homeless.

Although Vance is no longer at a Retirement Concepts home, residents and staff continue to keep the tradition alive of collecting (and creating) socks and toques to donate to homeless shelters across the region.

At Langley Seniors Village, a dedicated group of eight to 10 residents get together as part of an informal ‘knitting club.’ They hand-knit scarves, toques, and socks not just for friends and family, but also for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter on the Langley Bypass.

“They do it because it’s something they enjoy doing and have done their entire lives,” Langley Seniors Village marketing manager Tania De Pape said. “For some it becomes a little bit more difficult as they’re aging, but they love to do it and a lot will donate them. They make gifts for friends but they love participating in the charity aspect, as well.”

Langley Seniors Village staff and residents dropped off as many as four full boxes of these items, and two bags-full of larger winter clothing including hoodies at the Gateway of Hope on Dec. 18, and they will be distributed to people at the shelter.

De Pape said it “made sense” for the staff and the all-ladies knitting group to donate the winter wear to the Gateway of Hope.

“We’ve got a bin rack out front (of the facility) where people will drop them off at any point and time,” De Pape said. “A lot of our toques that we’ve had donated are hand-made by people living here. We have a whole box… one of the ladies who lives here, a friend of hers made them. So she brought those in for her, and donated 25 toques, there. Some of toques are bought, and the socks are brand-new purchased ones, but the majority of our toques are made by the women who live here.”

Some members of the knitting group don’t like being in the spotlight, so they will surreptitiously drop off their creations in a bin in the evening when there is not as many people around.

Ishtar initiative

In a separate effort, Langley Seniors Village raises funds throughout the year to fill 13 shoeboxes full of items such as shampoos, mittens, socks, scarves, candy, and gift cards.

The shoeboxes are being delivered to the Ishtar Transition Housing Society office and then distributed to women escaping abusive relationships.

One Langley Seniors Village resident, who is blind, is a dedicated volunteer, busily knitting scarves for each of the shoeboxes as well as for the Gateway of Hope.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Reason for the Season organizer reaches out to Langley’s homeless
Next story
VIDEO: Thievery won’t deter Christmas spirit in the Warren household

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read