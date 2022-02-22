Langley shelter seeks participation from locals to raise money for the Coldest Night of the Year

People can create a fundraiser by organize walks around the neighbourhood

Community members participated in last year’s Coldest Night of the Year competition by teaming up to walk around their neighbourhoods. (cnoy.org)

Langley residents can compete in a national competition while raising money for the less fortunate in the community.

The local shelter – Salvation Army’s Gatway of Hope is at the forefront to represent the municipality at ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ competition.

The idea behind the “winterrific” family-friendly walk is to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

All the money raised will be used for Langley and Aldergrove communities, said Julie Gilfillan, operations manager at Gateway of Hope.

The 2022 ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ will be celebrated on Feb. 26. With only nine days left, the local campaign is still short of more than $19,000 of its $30,000 goals. Many residents have already teamed up to hit the roads, creating awareness and raising money through donations. Gilfillan said that 22 teams and 119 walkers have signed up so far.

Team Langley Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, that has nine members in it is currently the scoreboard leaders in Langley. They have raised more than $2,000 so far. Refuge Youth and Langley Community Action team are on second and third positions respectively, each raising a little more than $1,400.

On the national level, the goal is to raise $10,000,000 – 65 per cent of which has already been raised. The scoreboard leader is team a from Moncton, New Brunswick with 16 members. They have raised more than $50,000 so far.

The annual event first started in 2014 helped the local shelter raise $37,800 last year.

During the pandemic, Gatway of Hope has seen a “massive” increase in need in Langley, shared Gilfillan.

“People are out of work and they need food and other supplies. There is a drastic increase in demand and we are happy to step up and help.”

Gilfillan has high hopes that the fundraiser will hit the target.

“The community comes through and helps us. We have tons of community support. We can not do what we do without our community.”

She added that in past, they have seen fundraisers like these take momentum in the last week.

To participate, people can self-organize local teams and register themselves online at cnoy.org. After registration, teams can pick any day prior to Feb. 26 to go for a walk. The organizers want residents to ensure they map out a safe two to five km route and go out with their covid-safe bubble.

“It is a great event. It is friendly family. We hope to see everyone enjoying and sharing their photos with us.”

Walkers who raise more than $150 (adults 18 and above) or $75 (youth 17 and under) will receive a CNOY toque as a thank you.

