Langley shoppers invited to Spread the Sparkle

Willowbrook Shopping Centre holds annual after hours charity night, Tuesday, Nov. 19

After the doors close at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 19, ticket holders will be invited inside for a private after hours charity event filled with deals, perks, and the satisfaction of helping many local organizations.

The Spread the Sparkle Charity Shopping Night is back for it’s fifth year, billed as a perfect ladies night out by organizers.

Natacha Gomez da Silva, marketing coordinator at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, said though the event is meant to be fun, it’s all about giving back as the holiday season approaches.

“It really boils down to charity. Willowbrook to give back 18 local charities and people have a choice on where their money will go,” Gomez da Silva said.

Guests can purchase their tickets, $10 each, from any one of the participating charities or buy them online and at Willowbrook’s guest services desk.

Running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Gomez da Silva said many perks and special touches will await shoppers as all of Willowbrook’s stores and shops will remain open late just for them with sales between 20 to 40 per cent off.

“Complementary sparkling wine by Bellissima Bubbles will be handed out to everyone and a mocktail station for those who don’t drink,” Gomez da Silva explained. “Five Star Catering will be providing bite sized quiches, plus there will be a candy bar.”

Gifts with purchase are also included at charity shopping night, including a Cineplex pass for one when $200 or more is spent and two general admissions for $350 or more.

Gomez da Silva said Bloom Assembly will be displaying a variety of floral creations, Tedd Couling from Buzz Caricatures will be drawing original artwork, Sarah from Ess Ell Co. will be crafting calligraphy art, and a keyboardist will be giving a live performance inside the shopping centre.

Read More: Wine tasters poured into Willowbrook mall Saturday night

The advantage is that not only is your money going to charity, but at shopping night you can get your shopping out of the way and get perks while doing it,” Gomez da Silva said. “Come support local charity – you’re going to go shopping anyway – it’s a fun night, so come out with friends and enjoy.”

All ages are welcome – children under the age of 7 are free.

People can visit www.shopwillowbrook.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

The charities benefiting form the night are:

Brookswood Secondary Dry Grad 2020

Knights of Columbus – Council 2552

Canadian Cancer Society

Knights of Columbus – St Matthew’s 9534

Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program

Langley Pos-Abilities

Crohn’s & Colitis Canada – Fraser Valley West

Langley School District Foundation

Don Christian Elementary

Lower Mainland Down Syndrome Society

Fairy Godmother Foundation – Langley School District Foundation

Shape Your World Society

Fort Langley Lions

Small Animal Rescue Society of BC

Heart and Stroke Foundation

Special Olympics Langley

Inclusion Langley Society

White Rock Avalon Women’s Centre

