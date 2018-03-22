Langley spreads some love and happineess

Kids and adults alike noted how they’ll make the world better during International Day of Happiness.

An orange wall was set up inside the Walnut Grove Community Centre Tuesday for International Day of Happiness, and visitors jotted down what they do to spread cheer and happiness to others. (Alison Linden/Langley Advance)

In an effort to bring more happiness to the world, a group of local residents set up a symbolic wall aimed at evoking the warm fuzzies.

Some Langley children vowed to smile more, while others wanted to be kinder, to make people laugh, to share more, to treat everyone with respect, to always be helpful, to invite a friend swimming, or to simply commit to being a better person.

These and dozens of other ideas of how to share and spread happiness were scribbled down on paper and added to an orange wall erected in Langley this week. as part of International Day of Happiness.

In 2011 the United Nations passed a resolution declaring the pursuit of happiness “a fundamental human goal.”

The next year, the U.N. established March 20 as the International Day of Happiness and the first global celebration was held in 2013. All 193 United Nations member states have adopted a resolution calling for happiness to be given greater priority.

Coordinated by Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement of people from 160 countries, International Day of Happiness is recognized in a number of ways by like-minded people and organizations. And each year more and more groups lead the way with campaigns to spread happiness around the globe.

Members of Live Happy marked the occasion in Langley on Tuesday (March 20) by setting up one of about 500 walls around the world in the main lobby of the Walnut Grove Community Centre from noon to 5 p.m..

Dozens of children and adults alike posted a personal pledge about who they plan to share happiness with others.

It represents a profound shift in attitudes that is underway all over the world, said organizers.

People are now recognizing that ‘progress’ should be about increasing human happiness and well being, not just growing the economy.