Langley student advances to national safety competition

Grade 9 student Sophie Drover won a provincial contest

After earning a gold medal in a provincial safety competition, a Langley student will be representing the community on the national stage.

Walnut Grove Secondary student Sophie Drover won the top spot in the Skills BC Workplace Safety Competition, a contest which tests a student’s understanding of safety basics, including risk and hazard assessment and safety best practices.

“I chose to compete in the Workplace Safety Competition for the learning experiences and new skills,” Sophie said.

“I have learned about analyzing a workplace, preparing a ‘Toolbox Talk,’ how to prevent injuries and accidents, and many other beneficial skills,” she added.

The Grade 9 student had to identify a series of hazards and provide solutions for them. As part of the online contest, students are also asked to prepare and present a presentation on a chosen workplace health and safety topic.

The competition is designed to help students engage with and learn occupational hazard and health and safety skills.

“I am so proud of Sophie. She jumped in with both feet to prepare for the workplace safety competition,” enthused Karen Larsen, Walnut Grove Secondary teacher.

Sophie’s accomplishment demonstrates how secondary students are engaging in workplace ethics and safety at a young age and is a leading example to others in and outside of the community.

“The real-world situations she examined will be useful in her future, regardless of what career path she chooses. As teachers we strive to educate and engage our students in a healthy and safe learning environment. Teenagers need to know that everyone has the right to a healthy and safe workplace as well,” Larsen explained.

Sophie will be competing in the Skills Canada National competition on May 27.

