Langley student crowned Miss Teen Canada

Natasha Chadney is currently studying medical esthetics, which inspired her pageant platform.

Langley’s Natasha Chadney arrived home from a trip to Montreal last month, bearing a sparkling crown and a ‘Miss Teen Canada,’ sash.

Eighteen-year-old Chadney competed in the Miss Teen Canada national pageant, and said it was “unbelievable” to receive the top title.

The pageant was her first national competition.

“It’s very overwhelming. Overall I’m so honoured to be chosen to represent Canada,” Chadney said.

Chadney said she competed against approximately 30 others, from all provinces.

The pageant was invite-only, and was a week long.

“They judged your personality, which was worth 50 per cent – how you acted with the people in different situations we were in, like out for dinner or doing an event, and your on-stage presentation was a huge part of it, and what your platform was. Basically, who you are as a person,” Chadney elaborated.

Chadney is currently a medical esthetician student at John Casablancas Institute in Vancouver – which influenced part of her pageant platform of demonstrating the “importance of a healthy lifestyle and building confidence.”

“I really wanted to promote the platform of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, focusing on skin care. So what I want to do as Miss Teen Canada is create an educational program for girls who are pushed away, and shoved aside when they have questions about skin disorders and skin problems they’re having.”

Chadney added that growing up as a female can be “some of the most challenging times in your life,” and that at some points, she questioned her own self worth.

“I want to be an example and a motivator for girls to know their true worth.”

The pageant was Chadney’s first time going to Montreal, and she said the trip made her realize how much she loves the Vancouver area.

“I love the mountains here. Montreal is too flat for me,” she said.

Last year, Chadney came second in a Miss BC pageant, and also won the title of Miss Fraser Valley.

She’s only been competing in pageants for the past three years, and said she started after she got an injury while playing soccer.

“I hurt my back really bad, and I got really bored.”

Chadney explained someone invited her to compete in a pageant, and she decided to give it a try since she always “loved glam.”

“Hopefully [in the future] I will be able to represent internationally,” she added.

RELATED: Langley’s Natasha Chadney competes for Miss BC title