Langley student hosts electronic recycling drive, collecting donations by pick-up

A Langley student is hosting an electronic recycling drive in the community for a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Netanya Castillo, a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, hopes her efforts to help the planet will also translate to helping her education.

“I’m competing against other students all across Canada for the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) scholarship… The ERA takes the donations and fixes them to give to non-profits or breaks them down to recyclable parts,” Castillo told the Langley Advance Times.

The Walnut Grove resident had intended to host an in-person recycling drive but learned it wouldn’t be possible with current pandemic-related restrictions, so she learned to pivot.

“I had to switch the plan to porch/driveway pickups,” she said. “My parents and sister help me drive around to different addresses to pick up old or broken electronics for donation and I store them in my garage.”

Once the drive wraps up on Friday (July 30) a team from the ERA will visit Castillo’s home to pick-up all the items she has collected.

“So far, people from Langley have really banded together to support my endeavors by donating things from their workplaces and homes,” Castillo enthused.

But her efforts to collect items extend beyond the local community.

“I’ve been collecting donations from Langley since it’s my home city, but I’ve also been open to collecting from anywhere in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland,” Castillo said.

“For pickups far away, I just help pay for my parents’ gas or treat them out for dinner. I’m really grateful for their help.”

To learn more visit Castillo’s Facebook and Instagram page @ewaste.netanya.