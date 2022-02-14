Langley students create Valentine’s cards for local seniors

Jude Henders, the volunteer coordinator at Langley Lodge, accepted Belmont Elementary student cards from John Campbell, of the Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise. (John Campbell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Belmont Elementary students showed they really have heart.

Most kids are no strangers to doing up Valentine’s cards but they typically go to people of their own age, parents, siblings or friends.

The students of teachers Reagan Latham and Karyn Emmons decided to share the love with some very special people they have never met – the residents of Langley Lodge. But with COVID, access to the residents of the complex care facility is limited. That’s where a local service club stepped up to help get the 44 cards to recipients.

“Our Rotary Club arranged to have them delivered to 44 ladies and gentlemen at the Langley Lodge,” explained John Campbell, Rotary Club of Langley Central. “Tim Lounsberry of our club volunteers at the lodge, and our club supports the lodge in other ways.”

The cards were delivered to staff so they could be distributed to the lodge residents on Valentine’s Day.

“Hopefully that will brighten their day,” he said. “I really wanted to know what was in the Valentines but of course no one is allowed to look into a Valentine card but the recipient.”

