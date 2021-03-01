Langley students offer adults COVID advice and encouragement

Willoughby Elementary Grade 2 students wrote letters to adults at the one-year mark of the pandemic

Teacher Tracy Dionne’s Grade 2 students at Willoughby Elementary wrote letters to adults about COVID-19. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A handwriting lesson for a Grade 2 class turned into an opportunity to send positive messages and words of wisdom to grown-ups as society marks the first anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Willoughby Elementary teacher Tracy Dionne shared the student letters which came complete with original art.

“The idea for the letters came from me coming up with a lesson for writing with a purpose and making writing meaningful,” Dionne said. “The purpose of this assignment was for the students to write a letter that would encourage adults to keep going with the pandemic as we are now around the one-year mark.”

The students were excited about the assignment to send a message to adults.

“My hope for the letters is that it will bring connection and hope from the eyes of our young children,” she said. “The students brainstormed ideas and discussed how can we encourage adults to keep going and stay strong during these challenging times.”

(The students letters are presented as they wrote them.)

.

Dear atults I am

Writing this letter

to you because

it will help you

not to give up

because when you are sat

take a moment and when

you are ready enjoy the sun.

Noah

.

Dear Adult,

Keep your mask on. Cover

your nose. Do no buy all

the toilet paper.

Sahib

.

Dear adults,

I know it’s been hard this year.

And always wear your masks.

and put your mask on

how you are supposed to. Stay safe.

David

.

Dear Adult,

Keep Your Mask on.

Be care ful of touching people.

Donot buy all the toilet Paper.

Ashkan

.

Dear adults

I am writing this to encourage

you to keep wearing masks during

the carona-virus. I am trying to make

the pandemic go away so please wear

your masks to stay safe.

Grant

.

Dear adults, I know it has bin a hard

time beucase. of

the Covid19teen.

But keep using a mask

and be safe and kiand and it will be gon.

Ethan

.

Dear adultS,

Keep working

hard to keep us

safe.

Owen

.

Dear adults, I know it

has been a hard year. But

until it is over, you need

to Keep wearing a mask.

Stay kind Stay Safe and

wear your mask.

Rowan

.

Dear: adults

I know that wearing masks

is hard but keep remembering

the happy things and forget

the bad things and

be safe and enjoy tomorrow

and forever.

Joo Uhn

.

Dear Adults

during the pandemic

I know covid sucks.

I hope youll be seeing

the Blue and Beutiful

Day soon.

Nashaan

.

Dear Adult,

Keep your maks on.

Be safe, stay at

home. Do not buy

all the toilet paper.

Amelia

.

Dear adults, We will

make it through This

pandemic wosh your

hands. and be safe.

and wear your mascks.

Capri

.

Dear adults. I know it is

hard this year. I don’t like

to wear masks this year to.

and social distancing but

I know we can do this

together. I know you smile

under that mask. stay safe.

Saanvi

.

Dear adults,

I am writing this to

all the adults. Remember

the gray sky will be gone.

Wear your mask to protect

your body. be safe and

take care

Melody

.

Dear adults I just

Wanted you to know

That you have to Wear masks because

of the Pandemic and because

people can get sicK

so Please wear Mask.

Keira

.

Dear adults Keep going on.

and be the sun shine.

and You wil always be safe.

And I hope you are still sMiling.

be Kinde. and Where yor Mask.

Nicolas

.

Dear Adults I hope you are

Still smiling becuse I know it is

hord during this Pandemic. And KeeP

hoping that this Pandemic will

go away. Keep Shining.

Ava

.

Dear adults, keep smiling

in your dremes. I hope you

have a Nice Day and we

all together can make it Better.

I hope you have Nice Day.

Khalid

.

Daer Adults. please put on your

Mask. You can make pepol

safer. and Keep smiling. You

are loved. Be kind to others.

and you can be the

sun. and shine brit like

the Sun. to be the Sun is be

Kind. the end

Pippa

.

Dear adults

Please keep your

mask on. Better days

are coming soon.

Madelyn

.

Dear Adults, I know the pandemic is hard

but be confident. Allso wear your

mask Please. Mask helps you to be safe.

do no tuch people at this time of year.

Jane

.

Dear Adult,

keep your mask on.

Stay away from other people.

do no buy all the toilet PaPer.

Violet

.

