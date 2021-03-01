Langley students offer adults COVID advice and encouragement

A handwriting lesson for a Grade 2 class turned into an opportunity to send positive messages and words of wisdom to grown-ups as society marks the first anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Willoughby Elementary teacher Tracy Dionne shared the student letters which came complete with original art.
“The idea for the letters came from me coming up with a lesson for writing with a purpose and making writing meaningful,” Dionne said. “The purpose of this assignment was for the students to write a letter that would encourage adults to keep going with the pandemic as we are now around the one-year mark.”
The students were excited about the assignment to send a message to adults.
“My hope for the letters is that it will bring connection and hope from the eyes of our young children,” she said. “The students brainstormed ideas and discussed how can we encourage adults to keep going and stay strong during these challenging times.”
(The students letters are presented as they wrote them.)
.
Dear atults I am
Writing this letter
to you because
it will help you
not to give up
because when you are sat
take a moment and when
you are ready enjoy the sun.
Noah
.
Dear Adult,
Keep your mask on. Cover
your nose. Do no buy all
the toilet paper.
Sahib
.
Dear adults,
I know it’s been hard this year.
And always wear your masks.
and put your mask on
how you are supposed to. Stay safe.
David
.
Dear Adult,
Keep Your Mask on.
Be care ful of touching people.
Donot buy all the toilet Paper.
Ashkan
.
Dear adults
I am writing this to encourage
you to keep wearing masks during
the carona-virus. I am trying to make
the pandemic go away so please wear
your masks to stay safe.
Grant
.
Dear adults, I know it has bin a hard
time beucase. of
the Covid19teen.
But keep using a mask
and be safe and kiand and it will be gon.
Ethan
.
Dear adultS,
Keep working
hard to keep us
safe.
Owen
.
Dear adults, I know it
has been a hard year. But
until it is over, you need
to Keep wearing a mask.
Stay kind Stay Safe and
wear your mask.
Rowan
.
Dear: adults
I know that wearing masks
is hard but keep remembering
the happy things and forget
the bad things and
be safe and enjoy tomorrow
and forever.
Joo Uhn
.
Dear Adults
during the pandemic
I know covid sucks.
I hope youll be seeing
the Blue and Beutiful
Day soon.
Nashaan
.
Dear Adult,
Keep your maks on.
Be safe, stay at
home. Do not buy
all the toilet paper.
Amelia
.
Dear adults, We will
make it through This
pandemic wosh your
hands. and be safe.
and wear your mascks.
Capri
.
Dear adults. I know it is
hard this year. I don’t like
to wear masks this year to.
and social distancing but
I know we can do this
together. I know you smile
under that mask. stay safe.
Saanvi
.
Dear adults,
I am writing this to
all the adults. Remember
the gray sky will be gone.
Wear your mask to protect
your body. be safe and
take care
Melody
.
Dear adults I just
Wanted you to know
That you have to Wear masks because
of the Pandemic and because
people can get sicK
so Please wear Mask.
Keira
.
Dear adults Keep going on.
and be the sun shine.
and You wil always be safe.
And I hope you are still sMiling.
be Kinde. and Where yor Mask.
Nicolas
.
Dear Adults I hope you are
Still smiling becuse I know it is
hord during this Pandemic. And KeeP
hoping that this Pandemic will
go away. Keep Shining.
Ava
.
Dear adults, keep smiling
in your dremes. I hope you
have a Nice Day and we
all together can make it Better.
I hope you have Nice Day.
Khalid
.
Daer Adults. please put on your
Mask. You can make pepol
safer. and Keep smiling. You
are loved. Be kind to others.
and you can be the
sun. and shine brit like
the Sun. to be the Sun is be
Kind. the end
Pippa
.
Dear adults
Please keep your
mask on. Better days
are coming soon.
Madelyn
.
Dear Adults, I know the pandemic is hard
but be confident. Allso wear your
mask Please. Mask helps you to be safe.
do no tuch people at this time of year.
Jane
.
Dear Adult,
keep your mask on.
Stay away from other people.
do no buy all the toilet PaPer.
Violet
.
Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.