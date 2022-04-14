Langley students to lead at the recently launched restaurant

One Season Restaurant is annual project of Langley School District

Logan Picard, Professional Cook 1 (PC1) student, is packing a meal kit as part of the One Season Restaurant at Walnut Grove Secondary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

To-go meal kits and dine-in options are on the menu this year at a restaurant where food is prepared and served by students.

Accessible for a limited time, the One Season Restaurant is a project of Langley School District. Offered under Professional Cook 1 (PC 1) program at Walnut Grove Secondary School (WGSS), the restaurant operates every year to showcase the skills of students and offer them a real hands-on experience in the hospitality industry.

Grade 12 student Matt Vandas is excited and looking forward to an “awesome” experience with his classmates and customers.

Jakob Cadeau, another student, too, shared the same sentiments.

“It’s very rewarding seeing customers elated by our hard work,” Cadeau said.

Sara Al-Taher, who loves the “rush of serving the public,” is excited, too.

Launched on March 29, the restaurant is serving the community in partnership with Vancouver Community College (VCC) until June 26.

Along with experience and knowledge, students are earning high-school as well as post-secondary credits required to become an apprentice. The program offers students of the local district an opportunity to participate in Industry Training Authority (ITA) recognized Level 1 technical training.

Chef Laura Dawe, an instructor of the program at WGSS, said that the project aims to teach students the foundation of cooking.

“Along with their cooking skills we aim to teach them to be a respectful and responsible employee,” she added.

Although a maximum of 16 seats are available for this program, only eight Grade 12 students enrolled this year.

The program, available to only Langley School District students, is taught by one VCC culinary arts instructor and one WGSS program assistant.

The One Season Restaurant will be offering three options for customers this year: dine-in, three-course to-go meals, and meal kits known as One Season Preps.

In addition, the students actively get involved in the school community, working together with the theatre department to offer dinner at its shows.

“We will also assist our grad in-house events, and our physical health education department as well this year,” Dawe shared.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a pick-up and dine option from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To enjoy the meals, people must pre-order the week before, and the cut-off will be Thursdays at midnight. Individuals and groups can visit Walnut Grove Secondary School at 8919 Walnut Grove Dr. to pick up their meals or kits.

For more information, the restaurant staff can be reached at oneseasonatwgss@gmail.com.

.