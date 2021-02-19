Langley student’s tote bag contest will help feed hungry kids

Create a design for a blank bag and it could adorn hundreds of bags to be sold as a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation’s Food For Thought program, organized by Chloe Kim of Walnut Grove Secondary. (Chloe Kim/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley teenager’s school project is aimed at helping to feed hungry students and helping the environment at the same time.

Chloe Kim’s idea for a Langley Community Tote Bag started as a school project.

“I knew I wanted to do something impactful for my Capstone project, to help our community,” said Kim, a Grade 12 student at Walnut Grove Secondary.

Capstones are graduation projects that can come in a wide variety of forms, from presentations to community projects to performances.

Kim said she loves using canvas tote bags as an alternative to the disposable plastic bags, and tried to find a way to use the cloth bags to bring the community together.

After speaking to teachers at her school, she reached out to Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation.

Cairns and Kim had already worked together once before already – when Kim had organized a TedX Youth Langley event that was supposed to happen in April. The coronavirus pandemic obviously pushed the event back and turned it into an online forum, but Kim remembered that Cairns had secured a grant for the project, and thought she could help again.

Kim sent off an outline of what she wanted to do and a budget, and Cairns responded positively.

Now the contest to design the Langley Community Tote Bag is underway.

Student designers from across Langley are being invited to send in their designs.

The winning design, chosen by a trio of judges including Cairns and teachers and administrators from WGSS, will grace bags that are sold around Langley and through schools.

All proceeds will go to the Food For Thought program, which makes sure no student in Langley goes through the day hungry.

The Langley School District Foundation is currently spending about $60,000 a month on the program, Cairns said. It includes breakfast programs, lunch programs, snacks, and the Starfish Backpack program that gives kids food to take home for the weekends.

READ MORE: Langley School District Foundation asking for donations to feed hungry students

With the coronavirus pandemic, need has risen as the economic disruption has put a financial squeeze on more families than ever before, Cairns said.

The deadline for design entries is March 12, and there are entries coming in already.

“People are already champing at the bit,” said Cairns.

She’s excited to see what students come up with when there’s an art contest.

“Every time, it astonishes me, the talent that is out there,” Cairns said.

The Langley School District Foundation’s logo has to be incorporated in the design. To get the logo, email chloekim672@gmail.com.

Designs must be created in vector format as png, PDF, or EPS files, or rasterized files as JPEG or TIF files with transparent backgrounds. Email finalized designs to Kim at the email address above.

Coronavirus

