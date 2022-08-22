(Government of B.C. website)

Langley teacher finalist in provincial awards

Top B.C. teachers announced at October ceremony

A Langley educator is one of the finalists for the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Balroop Dhanoa is teacher/department head, social justice, at R.E. Mountain Secondary and was nominated in the Social Equity and Diversity category.

Thirty-four education professionals from throughout B.C. have been named as finalists in this year’s awards.

Launched in 2018, the awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

In October, 10 awards will be given two honouring teachers, three recognizing school leaders and three for district leaders, and two honouring support staff.

During the nomination period, from Oct. 5, 2021, to March 31, 2022, 113 nominations were received.

The 10 award winners will be announced at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy.

Runners-up will each receive a $1,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning.

READ MORE: Langley school celebrates Black History Month

