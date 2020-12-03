A home-made clear shield wraps around her mobile music cart, allowing teacher Kanata Soranaka to provide close up instruction to students while keeping everyone safe. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A home-made clear shield wraps around her mobile music cart, allowing teacher Kanata Soranaka to provide close up instruction to students while keeping everyone safe. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Heroes in Education: Above Beyond

Langley teacher finds new ways to keep the music playing during COVID

Kanata Soranaka and her music cart a common sight around Belmont Elementary

If students couldn’t come to teacher Kanata Soranaka’s classroom, she’d bring the classroom to them.

Now Soranaka and her music cart are a common sight in the halls of Belmont Elementary as she stays connected musically with hundreds of students in 19 divisions.

The cart is a mobile office containing the technology, instruments and accessories she needs during the school day, including a home-made Plexiglas shield that allows students to be near her safely.

The cart is just one of the ways Soranaka, who has worked in the Langley School District since 2005, devised to outwit the coronavirus and keep students learning, and one factor in why the music teacher has been chosen as a Langley Advance Times Hero in Education.

“I’m really honoured that somebody nominated me,” Soranaka said, adding that she’s felt supported by the students, staff and broader community.

• EDUCATION: Walnut Grove Secondary students cover Pinkzebra music in final project

After teaching several years at Topham Elementary where she started a taiko drumming club and program and then the Yorkson Creek Middle School, she moved to Belmont after longtime beloved musical theatre teacher Jamie Thomas retired.

“When the pandemic hit and schools were closed down, Kanata began brainstorming ideas for connecting with her hundreds of students to keep them engaged and learning music,” said teacher Kelly Evans, who nominated her.

Soranaka, who is one of the members of Vancouver-based Sancho Taiko drumming group in her off hours, worked closely with teachers, adding materials, websites and activities to their individual virtual classrooms on many different platforms. She also developed a website entitled the ‘virtual music room’ where students and their families could visit to access music-related activities, recommendations for exciting opportunities to develop their music appreciation, sample many different styles of music and learn about innovative ways musicians and artists were reaching out to share their talents.

“She invited the children to rewrite and perform the school song with ‘COVID’ lyrics, to create music with instruments built from LEGO, and to try composing their own music,” Evans added.

• EDUCATION: New middle school names for Langley artist, middle school founder

Soranaka also contacted families to get permission to post students’ work and created a platform to share everyone’s creations so the children could feel connected to their school and with each other. But traditional school events such as spring concerts, Remembrance Day services, and Christmas concerts are not possible.

“I think there was a sense of loss” in terms of community celebrations and a sense of togetherness, she said.

So as the school year started in autumn, it became a priority to bring people together.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can to give a little bit of positivity in kids’ lives right now,” Soranaka said. “I think a lot of things are still challenging for many people and one way to try and support our school community is what we do in music.”

Not every student who has music in school ends up being the next Beethoven or the next Shawn Mendes but that’s not the point of music education. Some students may go into the arts but most people find they are consumers of music, not the ones who produce it. Still, music education has been found to also help students with other core academics, as well as teamwork, socialization and much more.

Principal Tim Bonnar, who teaches Grade 6 and 7 band, said Soranaka’s work with elementary school age children lays an important foundation so they appreciate people with musical talent such as Kanata Soranaka.

“Every kid has it [music] as a big part of their life without really thinking about it,” he explained.

Music also provides social context. Soranaka was instrumental in this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies, which had to be adapted due to the pandemic.

“Our Remembrance Day assembly this year required much more foresight, preparation and technological skill, but she managed to bring our school together (despite not being able to come together physically) in a meaningful way.”

Bonnar said he’s grateful for the work of educators and school staff, such as Soranaka, because they didn’t resign themselves to helplessness when the pandemic hit. They’ve worked hard to find ways to continue to make a difference in the lives of students. And in the case of education hero Kanata Soranaka, that is music to his ears.

“At times like this, I think we still need to experience joy,” Bonnar said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Teacher Kanata Soranaka started a taiko drumming club while at Topham Elementary. Based on its popularity, taiko drumming became part of the school’s music education. The students performed at school functions as well as sports tournaments and community events. (Topham Tora Taiko photo)

Teacher Kanata Soranaka started a taiko drumming club while at Topham Elementary. Based on its popularity, taiko drumming became part of the school’s music education. The students performed at school functions as well as sports tournaments and community events. (Topham Tora Taiko photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pandemic doubles calls for Crescent Beach marine search-and-rescue team
Next story
Langley woman wins $73,615 in first ever Langley Rotary Mega Draw

Just Posted

Brian Lott, of the Rotary Club of Langley Central, emceed the prize draw on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley woman wins $73,615 in first ever Langley Rotary Mega Draw

After months of ticket sales, the draw was livestreamed from the Rotary Interpretive Centre Thursday

Kanata Soranaka became a Belmont bulldog this school year, and has used technology and innovation to continue to bring music to students despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley teacher finds new ways to keep the music playing during COVID

Kanata Soranaka and her music cart a common sight around Belmont Elementary

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

Langley RCMP are trying to identify this man, who allegedly struck a woman over a dispute about an off-leash dog in a Langley City park in October. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Off-leash dog leads to attack in Langley City park

A man allegedly attacked a woman after an argument, RCMP say

Members queue up at the Langley Costco in May of 2020. Four staff at the store tested positive for the coronavirus over two weeks in November, said an employee who did not want to be named for fear of losing their job (Langley Advance Times file)
Four COVID cases in two weeks at Langley Costco

Staffer blames spike on relaxed enforcement of COVID-19 measures, says ‘it’s a zoo’

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Surrey Pretrial centre in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Pretrial hit with human rights complaint over mattress

The inmate who lodged the complaint said he needed a second mattress to help him manage his arthritis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read