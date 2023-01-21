“Langley teen born without right hand urges people to support the War Amps’ CHAMP program

Ryan Brozer, a 16-year-old from Langley, is a proud participant of The War Amps CHAMP program, which provides support and assistance to child amputees and their families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-based 16-year-old Ryan Brozer is a proud participant of the Canadian registered non-profit organization The War Amps’ CHAMP program. Born without a right hand, Brozer was enrolled in the program at the age of three and since then has been receiving comprehensive services and support from the organization.

The organization has been supporting many like Brozer, and the funds come through their flagship Key Tag service program, which is returning this year to raise funds to support the CHAMP program and other initiatives of the organization.

As the organization seeks support from the community, Brozer shared his exprience and involvement with CHAMPS program.

According to Brozer, the War Amps paid to have his parents and him attend seminars every year to help Brozer’s family learn about available resources.

“The War Amps put me in contact with Orthotists that built me prosthetics so I could ride a bike, swim, use playground equipment, play hockey and eventually work a computer. These devices have been replaced over the years as I grew,” shared Brozer. “The War Amps paid for everything,” he added.

The CHAMP program offers financial assistance, regional seminars and peer support to child amputees and their families in Canada. Children who are missing multiple limbs may also qualify for enrolment in their Jumpstart program. The organization does not receive funding from the government or other groups, and all of the funding for the CHAMP program is through donations and the Key Tag Service.

“Without Champs, I would probably have never had the opportunities to take part in normal activities as I have and my family probably wouldn’t have had the knowledge to help me get this far,” said Brozer.

The War Amps representatives encouraged the community to support the program through the Key Tag service and donations.

“If people want, they can go to the War Amps Key Tag service on-line and donate. It is a great way to get your keys back if you lose them and you help kids like me get the support and devices we need for every day living,” urged Ryan.

“Champs had given me lots of support. They helped my parents deal with the government to get my disability status and they keep telling us that I can do anything. I am so grateful for everything they have done for me.”

Those interested in taking part in the Key tag program, can visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.

How do key tags work?

1. Key tags are mailed to Canadians once a year.

2. People can attach a confidentially coded War Amps key tag to their key ring. It is registered only to one person’s name and address.

3. If people lose keys, the finder can call the toll‐free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada.

4. The War Amps will return the keys by courier or mail, free of charge.

5. Only The War Amps can match a key tag number with the owner of lost keys.

