Langley teen Julia Kang has a new cross-trainer, thanks to the Sunshine Foundation charity (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley teen forced indoors by pandemic can still work out, thanks to donation

Charity makes dream of indoor cross-trainer come true

A Langley teen who likes to get her exercise outdoors will be able to work on her fitness indoors, thanks to a donated recumbent cross trainer machine.

Julia Kang, 19, who is immunocompromised, and has multiple physical disabilities as well as a visual impairment, usually gets her exercise by getting outside on her adaptive tricycle or going to her local gym, but during the pandemic, she has had to spend more time at home.

READ ALSO: Life-changing adventure to Disneyland comes as early gift

Her dream of an recumbent cross trainer machine to help her to keep fit and stay safe came true on June 7 when her dream arrived from the Sunshine Foundation of Canada charity.

Sunshine presents a child or youth living with severe physical disabilities with their unique dream come true.

“COVID-19 certainly has been difficult for everyone, but it sure added more challenges with families like us,” said Jun Kang, Julia’s father.

Sunshine arranged for a small group of selected volunteers to present cross-trainer to Julia and her family at their home.

In addition to her new cross-trainer, Julia also received her favorite sweet potato cake, a Sunshine teddy bear, and gift card for her favorite athletics wear store.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Afternoon with Vader nets coin for Christmas bureau

Julia and her family decorated the cross-trainer, which arrived before the volunteers, to show much the dream meant to her.

“She was so excited for everyone to come. She wanted to do something special,” shared Julia’s mother, Lidia.

Julia’s parents have noticed that she is happier and more positive when she is exercising on a regular basis.

Being active helps her attitude, makes her feel better medically, and curbs some of the side effects of her medications.

Most Read