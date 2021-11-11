Langley teen takes special virtual tour of war museum

Grade 12 student given a chance to learn and remember as Vimy Pilgrimage Award winner

Kyah Kang joins 19 other Canadian teenagers immersing herself in First World War history of Canada in the days leading up to and including Remembrance Day. She was hand picked for her community contributions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Kyah Kang earned herself a chance to learn and be immersed in Canadian history – ahead of Remembrance Day.

The 17-year-old Credo Christian student is one of 20 from across the country invited to the nation’s capital for a week that includes daily visits to important memorials, museums, conferences, and discussions.

But for a variety of reasons, the Murrayville teen, and some of the others, are attending virtually.

Kyah earned this special invite as a Vimy Pilgrimage Award recipient. The award recognizes actions of young people who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to volunteer work through positive contributions, notable deeds, or bravery that benefits their peers, school, community, province or country.

In Kyah’s case, the “prolific musician” is one of three from B.C. selected, and she was picked by the Vimy Foundation because of her contributions in her community and school, said Vimy Foundation spokesperson Guillaume Bouchard Labonte.

“For example, she plays music in local senior homes and mentors other youth in music,” he said, noting the teenager also volunteers at a vet clinic.

The aspiring doctor also has what Bouchard Labonte describes as “a special relationship with elderly people as it relates to history/commemoration/memory. It’s one of the reasons why she was selected for the educational program, which is heavily based on developing historical consciousness and critical thinking.”

A student from Kyah’s school was selected a few years ago and did a presentation on her experience.

“It sounded like an amazing opportunity to learn more about Canada’s valuable First World War contributions and to grow as a person, so I applied,” she said.

When Kyan learned she’d been selected, she admits to “literally jumping up and down and running around the house.”

The Vimy Pilgrimage is an educational program to study Canada’s First World War effort. The program runs Monday through Friday, Nov. 8 to 12.

While most excited about seeing the Canada War Museum, albeit virtually, Kyan said she’s “so excited to experience everything the program has to offer.”

This year, since she’s not attending Remembrance Day in Ottawa, she plans to be at the Murrayville services with her family.

The Vimy Foundation is a leading voice on the First World War in Canada. The foundation works to preserve and promote Canada’s ongoing legacy of leadership as symbolized by the First World War victory at Vimy Ridge in April 1917, a milestone where Canada came of age and was recognized on the world stage.

