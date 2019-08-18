Langley Then and Now: Aldergrove’s post office now serving up slices

This was a replacement building for the Aldergrove post office and was constructed in 1950. This photo was taken in 1951.

Inscribed on the back of the photo: “August, 1951 / This is what we built in 1950. The same “P.O.” sign is hanging in this window. Margaret and Belle are standing in front. Our garage is seen in the rear. There was a fire next door which accounts for the rubbish. We use 3/4 of second floor for a dwelling. Our kitchen is in same corner as the chimney.” It’s signed George McDonald.

This week in Langley history:

Eighty Years Ago

August 10, 1939

Fraser Valley Regional Library bought a new book van to replace its original vehicle, bought when the service started in 1930.

After putting off a decision on the Lochiel bus route for three meetings, Langley School Board agreed on buying a new 55-seat bus for $3,690, with minimum monthly payments of $100, and no down payment.

Seventy Years Ago

August 11, 1949

The largest crowd since the depression days filled the council chamber. Langley Prairie merchants appeared in force to press for street-lighting before the fall. They received no answer from councillors, who tabled the matter to the next meeting, at which a ratepayers delegation was expected to make a presentation in opposition to the merchants’ demands.

Sixty Years Ago

August 6, 1959

City council asked the highways department for better traffic control at the Fraser Highway/Glover Road intersection. Aldermen wanted either a left turn slot or a change in the timing of traffic lights, to speed the flow of traffic heading north on Glover.

Langley Memorial started sinking a new well at the bottom of the hill off Braun Road (52nd Avenue).

Fifty Years Ago

August 7, 1969

A $100,000 fire levelled a local mink-pelting plant.

A 200-ton gravel barge smashed through a fleet of fishing boats at Fort Langley, demolishing three of them but injuring only one man.

Council considered metering water, after relaxation of a sprinkling ban raised consumption to a peak. Council had saved $34,000 in its budget when responsibilities for hospitals were taken over by regional districts, and it was felt the money could be used to start a metering system.

Forty Years Ago

August 8, 1979

The inspector of municipalities recommended against holding a formal inquiry into City council land dealings, but was critical of the way some of the City’s development company’s affairs were handled.

Thirty Years Ago

August 9, 1989

A man who died at the Fort Cedar mill was originally believed to have had a strange illness, but the coroner found a small bullet hole in the man’s skull, above his hairline.

Langley Memorial Hospital closed 50 beds in response to nurses’ job action.

A young man who had been paralyzed in a rugby accident failed in his attempt to sue his teacher, Langley School Board, and the B.C. Rugby Union.

Twenty Years Ago

August 10, 1999

An announcement on the proposed 200th Street freeway overpass was expected in days, but a letter obtatined by the Langley Advance, from within the B.C. Transportation Financing Authority, noted, “Three proposals have been received, none of which are likely to be good value to the taxpayer.” The school district was working on a plan to remove all portable classrooms from Langley, and house all students in permanent structures by 2003.

August 13, 1999