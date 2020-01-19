Langley Then and Now: College campus started as a dairy farm in the 1960s

A look back at Langley history courtesy of local newspapers and the Langley Centennial Museum

Eighty Years Ago

January 18, 1940

Councillor Charlie Logan gave notice of motion asking for the establishment of a planning committee for Langley Prairie.

Seventy Years Ago

January 19, 1950

A record-breaking cold snap lasted a month, with temperatures reaching down to -6ºFahrenheit (-21º C). Snowdrifts on north-south feeder roads were too deep for municipal graders to handle, so bulldozers were called in to clear swaths for single-lane traffic.

The Fort Langley Fire Brigade’s executive resigned en masse, following council’s criticism of its purchase of a truck without informing the municipal body. The truck was returned, and the fire department’s bank note was cancelled.

Sixty Years Ago

January 14, 1960

Joe Chesney made an application to open a radio station in Langley on the 860 KC wavelength. The 1,000-watt station was expected to employ 15 people.

Fifty Years Ago

January 15, 1970

Langley Memorial Hospital had been overfull during December, according to a statistical review. Occupancy of the hospital averaged 100.3 per cent for the 31-day period. The previous month’s occupancy had averaged 98.1 per cent.

Forty Years Ago

January 16, 1980

The Minister of Municipal Affairs had to intervene to settle an argument over who was to audit Langley Township’s books for 1980.

Two applications to operate helicopter training schools in Langley were made to council, as well as a bid to gain licencing to operate an existing airstrip in Fort Langley.

Thirty Years Ago

January 17, 1990

A $315,000 deficit had been pencilled in to Langley City’s provisional budget, but Mayor Joe Lopushinsky still vowed that he could reduce taxes by one per cent.

Petitioners supported with 11 pages of signatures wanted stop signs installed at the intersection of Nash Avenue and St. Andrews Street in Fort Langley.

Twenty Years Ago

January 18, 2000

South Fraser Health Region got a $1.6-million shot in the arm, to buy high-tech anaesthetic machines and an additional CT scanner.

Fifty-five residents applied to sit on the Township’s public commissions.

January 21, 2000

Alder Inn joined battle with the Workers Compensation Board over the new tobacco smoke ban. The local hotel owner felt he had found a loophole: all employees were to become shareholders, and would receive dividends instead of paycheques.

A study in preparation for a new Fraser River bridge ruled out the Albion Ferry site and Barnston Island as possible crossing points. Favoured were crossings fed by either 200th Street or a new freeway interchange at 216th Street.