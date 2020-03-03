Langley Then and Now: Farmers form road gang back in 1950

From the files of the local community newspaper.

The modern aerial view of Fort Langley shows some changes, with the most noticeable being the mature trees. (Google Maps)

In decades past, getting an aerial photo in a community was a big deal. Pilots used to sell aerials, a popular purchase with farmers. The Langley Centennial Museum collection includes an aerial photo of Fort Langley from 1983.

This week in Langley history:

Eighty Years Ago

February 22, 1940

The local school board wanted $31,100 from Langley municipal council, to cover ordinary expenses for 1940. The board said more might be needed later in the year, to correct over-crowding at County Line and Glenwood Elementary Schools and the high school.

Seventy Years Ago

February 23, 1950

Farmers in the Brown Road South (Brown Road is now 240th Street) formed a road gang to make their street passable after thawing had turned it into a sea of mud.

Sixty Years Ago

February 18, 1960

Langley City council put up $15,000, to be matched by local contributions, for a community project such as a swimming pool.

L.C. Bonner was elected president of the North Langley Ratepayers Association, Roy Seney was elected president of the Fort Langley Board of Trade, and E.B. Hansen was elected president of the North West Langley Hall Association.

Fifty Years Ago

February 19, 1970

A $52.5-million regional sewage treatment program was being considered – if three more municipalities joined the Greater Vancouver Sewage District.

Forty Years Ago

February 20, 1980

The fates of Langley City’s two fundamental schools was placed before the school board: Langley Prairie Fundamental appeared set for closure, while major changes were being proposed for Langley Central Fundamental.

Langley voters stuck with Progressive Conservative Bob Wenman as MP. He handily defeated the NDP’s Joe LeClair by 9,194 votes.

Thirty Years Ago

February 21, 1990

City Mayor Joe Lopushinsky invited public participation in a provincially funded study into overpass options at Glover Road and Langley Bypass and at 200th Street near Logan Avenue and Fraser Highway.

Ralph Geske hit the million-dollar jackpot in the provincial lottery.

Twenty Years Ago

February 22, 2000

Langley City was embroiled in a debate over renters’ rights, as it attempted to pass a bylaw creating greater authority for police to patrol an increasing number of drug houses.

February 25, 2000

A poll of Langley Township residents showed 53 per cent were in favour of giving homosexual couples the same rights as those enjoyed in heterosexual marriages.

A task force of local residents was to figure out how future raises for Township councillors would be determined.

