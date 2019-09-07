Langley Then and Now: Grocery deals in Fernridge

Wow, look at those prices back when this Langley Centennial Museum photo of the Fernridge IGA was taken back in the 1950s.

This week in Langley history:

Eighty Years Ago

August 31, 1939

Patronage of the book van stop on Jackman Road grown so much that another stop was to be added near the BC Hydro tracks, on a trial basis. The librarian was also authorized to look into creating another stop in Milner.

Seventy Years Ago

September 1, 1949

The old Roberts Road School was moved to a new site on Otter Road (248th Street) and renamed North Otter School.

Sixty Years Ago

August 27, 1959

The radio program Town Meeting of the Air was recorded in Aldergrove. The topic was: “What prospects now for Canadian farm prosperity?” Making speeches were Hon. W.K. Kiernan, E.S. Flowerdew, Douglas Taylor, and Arthur Laing.

Fifty Years Ago

August 28, 1969

Social Credit MLA was re-elected by a huge majority.

Students of Langley and H.D. Stafford Secondary Schools received 1¼ hours less than the legally required 5¼ hours per day, because of the LSS temporary shift system, which was to last eight months, until the Stafford school was completed.

Forty Years Ago

August 29, 1979

Langley Township Mayor George Driediger, charged in connection with the illegal shooting of a deer, claimed that he was a victim of discrimination. He felt he was being singled out because of his outspoken attitude towards actions taken by the Fish and Wildlife Branch.

Developer Lloyd Parish claimed Langley City Mayor Bob Duckworth was trying to “muzzle the press.” Duckworth had refused comment in regard to Parish’s allegation of conflict of interest against some members of City council.

Thirty Years Ago

August 30, 1989

A garbage transfer station was to be built at the originally proposed 272nd Street site, across from the Jackman Pit landfill, Township council decided. The landfill was to remain open for four months, while the station was built.

Nearly 17,000 students were expected to head back to school, up from the previous year’s 16,000.

Twenty Years Ago

August 31, 1999

National Progressive Conservative Party leader Joe Clark was among the VIPs at Conservative Senator Gerry St. Germain’s annual barbecue party at the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

A black bear had to be put down after it had wandered onto the freeway and was hit by several cars.

September 3, 1999