Langley Then and Now: School days, school days, dear old golden rule days

Look back at Langley history through stories and photos with help from the Langley Centennial Museum

Glencoe School was built on the southeast corner of 200th Street and McLellan Road (56th Avenue), the first school in Langley Prairie. This photo dates from 1894.

This week in Langley history

Eighty Years Ago

February 1, 1940

The Langley Agricultural Association ended its year with a $103 deficit, just about exactly one-tird of the previous year’s deficit of $308.70.

The fall fair building had been moved from Milner to Langley Prairie. Talk of abandoning the annual fair, on account of the war, was challenged by those who thought junior work would stop if the fair was discontinued.

Seventy Years Ago

February 2, 1950

Municipal works crews put in double shifts to keep the roads open as snowstorm after snowstorm swept through the area. It was worst in the eastern part of the district, where banks were piled up to six feet high.

Sixty Years Ago

January 28, 1960

City council hired geologists to search for water under City-owned property on Berry Road (208th Street) south of Grade Road (Grade Crescent). A search two years earlier on the 30-acre site had proved unsuccessful.

Fifty Years Ago

January 29, 1970

Langley School Board, meeting at Belmont School, decided smoking was a health hazard and should not be catered to. The decision followed a request by Aldergrove Secondary School students for a designated smoking area.

An alderman suggested sheep could be used to reduce machinery required to keep 90 acres of Langley lawns trimmed.

Forty Years Ago

January 30, 1980

School board chairman Dave Bahr asked for lots of public involvement in an upcoming meeting to discuss the schools budget.

Venereal disease was up 500 per cent since 1952 in the 15- to 19-year age group.

Thirty Years Ago

January 31, 1990

A study was underway to look into a road/rail grade separation. It was expected to be the first step toward providing uninterrupted automobile and train flow through Langley City.

Langley City Alderman Weir Muir was named the 1990 vice-chairman of the Fraser Valley Regional Library Board.

Twenty Years Ago

February 1, 2000

One of two rapists involved in an infamous Langley case was free on full parole after eight years in prison. The two had grabbed a young Langley woman who was walking with two friends, taken her to a remote spot on River Road, raped and assaulted her, stabbed her, and left her for dead in the Fraser River. She survived the horrific ordeal, crawling to a nearby home for help. An earlier parole application had been denied, but the National Parole Board’s appeals division ordered a reconsideration.

February 4, 2000

Langley-Abbotsford MP Randy White announced that he was looking forward to a full leadership race between Preston Manning, Tom Long, Tony Clements, Stockwell Day, and Stephen Harper for the newly formed Canadian Conservative Reform Alliance Party. The next day, he was fired from his post as Opposition House Leader by current party leader Manning.



