Langley Then and Now: School trustee rails about naughty students back in 1940

A look back at the history of Langley through news items and photos

The original Townshp hall was built in 1914 at 4700 224th St. That site is now where the Township has its public works department. (Google Maps)

Langley Township was created April 26, 1873. In 1914, the municipality built a hall in Murrayville. In 2006, the Township moved its operations to the new Civic Facility in Willowbrook.

This week in Langley history:

Eighty Years Ago

January 25, 1940

School trustee Mrs. Rogers gave notice of motion calling for drastic changes at the high school, to cope with the lack of discipline. Petty theft and acts of mischief were reported to be rampant. Outlawing of corporal punishment was blamed for the inability of some teachers to maintain order.

Seventy Years Ago

January 26, 1950

Record-breaking cold weather caused significant damage at Langley High School when the power failed and the hot-water heating system ceased to function. During the 20 hours that the power was off, water froze in pipes, seven radiators burst, and several toilets cracked.

Sixty Years Ago

January 21, 1960

The Fort Langley Board of Trade asked for more police presence in the wake of three break-in attempts at village businesses.

Langley school enrolment had dropped in December from 3,965 to 3,946.

Fifty Years Ago

January 22, 1970

The $750,000 H.D. Stafford Junior High School on Grade Crescent was expected to open in April.

A cement-makers’ strike in B.C. forced builders to import material from Alberta and Washington.

Township Mayor Bill Poppy was re-elected chairman of the board of the Central Fraser Valley Regional District.

Forty Years Ago

January 23, 1980

Auditors who had been watching the Township’s books for the past 30 years were replaced by a narrow majority vote of council.

Despite the solid defeat of the 1978 indoor swimming pool referendum, Township council formed a new swimming pool committee to begin anew.

Thirty Years Ago

January 24, 1990

The Langley Waste Consortium, comprised of Right Way, Quickie, Big W., Lower Mainland, and Advance disposal companies came through with the lowest overall bid and the most acceptable terms for garbage collection in Langley.

Twenty Years Ago

January 25, 2000

A 15-year-old boy who phoned in a bomb threat to Aldergrove Community Secondary School moved to another part of the province to continue his schooling. A 13-year-old whose threatening graffiti was believed to have prompted the bomb threat was back at school after serving a suspension and signing a “behaviour contract.”

The Langley Advance’s weekly telepoll asked, “Do you want a bridge across the Fraser, from Maple Ridge to somewhere in Langley?” More than one in 10 of the 532 respondents voted “yes”.

January 28, 2000

Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman argued against a Kinsmen Club plan to build 61 low-income townhouses in Walnut Grove.

More than 49 kilograms of pot and 3,400 marijuana plants were seized during a drug bust at a Langley home.



