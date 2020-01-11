Langley Then and Now: Trunk Road now called Glover

Glover Road was once called Langley Trunk Road. The older photo dates from about 1910 and is part of the photo collection of the Langley Centennial Museum. Today, of course, Glover Road is one of the main thoroughfares of Langley.

This week in Langley history…

Eighty Years Ago

January 11, 1940

• Langley teachers took court action to recover back wages awarded to them by an arbitration board in a ruling that neither the school board nor municipal council had accepted.

• New 1940 licence plates were to go on sale Feb. 1. The plates were painted with yellow lettering on a black background, the reverse of the 1939 plates.

Seventy Years Ago

January 12, 1950

• Quick action by a passerby saved the life of a three-year-old boy on Berry Road (208th Street). Howard Gross had noticed smoke coming from a home’s rafters, and carried out the child only moments before the interior of the house burst into flames.

• McIntosh McDonald, a former radio station sales manager, informed council that he planned to apply for a sales licence for Langley and surround areas.

Sixty Years Ago

January 7, 1960

• Bulldozers, graders, carry-alls, and draglines were going all-out on the freeway right-of-way through Langley, as work on the new highway got into high gear.Most of the work was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Fifty Years Ago

January 8, 1970

• A year-long experiment in youth juries in Langley did not work as planned, according to former magistrate Les McDonald, who had conducted the test for the attorney-general’s department. Failure was attributed to the A-G’s discontinuation of charging juveniles under provincial statutes. As a result, instead of hearing cases dealing with drinking and motor vehicle offences, as initially anticipated, they discussed Criminal Code cases from break-ins to sex offences.

Forty Years Ago

January 9, 1980

• A request for exclusion of a quarter section of Murrayville land from the Agricultural Land Reserve was put before the provincial cabinet’s Environmental Land Use Committee. Alderman Bill Blair said council made the move because it was time to take a direct hand in planning the municipality.

• Sale of a portion of the Berry Farm at Fraser Highway and Old Yale Road was contingent on Langley City providing sanitary sewer service.

Thirty Years Ago

January 10, 1990

• Police suspected arson in the fiery destruction of a cabinet door business on Duncan Way.

• Langley Memorial Hospital staff had their hands full with a 95-per-cent bed-occupancy rate, mostly due to flu-related illness. Hospital administrator Richard Holinaty said the situation, which had started with a sudden increase in patient admissions on the New Year’s weekend, went beyond the normal peak for the time of year.

Twenty Years Ago

January 11, 2000

• Two students were suspended after hateful graffiti and a couple of bomb threats were aimed at Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

• Some of the dust stirred up in the 1999 Township elections was beginning to settle. A criminal investigation initiated by complaints levelled by mayoralty candidate Heather McMullan was dropped by RCMP who found there was not sufficient evidence to continue.

• Local RCMP abandoned plans for setting up a community policing office within the new fire hall being built in Aldergrove, and were looking for an office in the downtown area of the village, instead.

January 14, 2000

• Langley City hired a consultant to find the best possible location for a rail overpass.

• A complaint filed in regards to the Langley Leadership Team’s November election campaign advertising failed at the Advertising Standards Board of Canada, which ruled the ads entirely ethical.



