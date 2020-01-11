(Langley Advance Times staff)

Langley Then and Now: Trunk Road now called Glover

A look back at the history of Langley

Glover Road was once called Langley Trunk Road. The older photo dates from about 1910 and is part of the photo collection of the Langley Centennial Museum. Today, of course, Glover Road is one of the main thoroughfares of Langley.

This week in Langley history…

Eighty Years Ago

January 11, 1940

• Langley teachers took court action to recover back wages awarded to them by an arbitration board in a ruling that neither the school board nor municipal council had accepted.

• New 1940 licence plates were to go on sale Feb. 1. The plates were painted with yellow lettering on a black background, the reverse of the 1939 plates.

Seventy Years Ago

January 12, 1950

• Quick action by a passerby saved the life of a three-year-old boy on Berry Road (208th Street). Howard Gross had noticed smoke coming from a home’s rafters, and carried out the child only moments before the interior of the house burst into flames.

• McIntosh McDonald, a former radio station sales manager, informed council that he planned to apply for a sales licence for Langley and surround areas.

Sixty Years Ago

January 7, 1960

• Bulldozers, graders, carry-alls, and draglines were going all-out on the freeway right-of-way through Langley, as work on the new highway got into high gear.Most of the work was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Fifty Years Ago

January 8, 1970

• A year-long experiment in youth juries in Langley did not work as planned, according to former magistrate Les McDonald, who had conducted the test for the attorney-general’s department. Failure was attributed to the A-G’s discontinuation of charging juveniles under provincial statutes. As a result, instead of hearing cases dealing with drinking and motor vehicle offences, as initially anticipated, they discussed Criminal Code cases from break-ins to sex offences.

Forty Years Ago

January 9, 1980

• A request for exclusion of a quarter section of Murrayville land from the Agricultural Land Reserve was put before the provincial cabinet’s Environmental Land Use Committee. Alderman Bill Blair said council made the move because it was time to take a direct hand in planning the municipality.

• Sale of a portion of the Berry Farm at Fraser Highway and Old Yale Road was contingent on Langley City providing sanitary sewer service.

Thirty Years Ago

January 10, 1990

• Police suspected arson in the fiery destruction of a cabinet door business on Duncan Way.

• Langley Memorial Hospital staff had their hands full with a 95-per-cent bed-occupancy rate, mostly due to flu-related illness. Hospital administrator Richard Holinaty said the situation, which had started with a sudden increase in patient admissions on the New Year’s weekend, went beyond the normal peak for the time of year.

Twenty Years Ago

January 11, 2000

• Two students were suspended after hateful graffiti and a couple of bomb threats were aimed at Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

• Some of the dust stirred up in the 1999 Township elections was beginning to settle. A criminal investigation initiated by complaints levelled by mayoralty candidate Heather McMullan was dropped by RCMP who found there was not sufficient evidence to continue.

• Local RCMP abandoned plans for setting up a community policing office within the new fire hall being built in Aldergrove, and were looking for an office in the downtown area of the village, instead.

January 14, 2000

• Langley City hired a consultant to find the best possible location for a rail overpass.

• A complaint filed in regards to the Langley Leadership Team’s November election campaign advertising failed at the Advertising Standards Board of Canada, which ruled the ads entirely ethical.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Langley Trunk Road was photographed around 1910. It was later renamed Glover Road. This view is from Glover Road at Maxwell Crescent. The photo inscription says Mawell at Milner. (Langley Centennial Museum Collection)

Previous story
PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Readers share their photos on social media

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Cauliflower options help keep true to New Year’s resolution

Chef Dez is a culinary instructor, author, and food lover, and now the corporate chef for BC Egg

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Jan. 10, 2020 edition

Watch for the Arts Calendar in Friday’s print edition and the Community Calendar published Wednesdays

Priciest single-family home in Aldergrove tops $2 million

Aldergrove home values drop up to 10 per cent: BC Assessments

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Most Read