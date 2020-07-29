Langley to mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with Bells for Peace campaign

Public invited to toll bells at St Joseph’s Parish and St. Dunstan’s Anglican church, Aug. 6 and 9

Local council members from both Langley City and Langley Township, as well as members of the public, are set to gather in early August for two separate memorials honouring the lives lost during the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 mark the 75th anniversary since the United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities – killing more than 200,000 people.

On August 6th, at 8:15 a.m., bells will be rung in remembrance of Hiroshima at St Joseph’s Parish Parking Lot – 20676 Fraser Hwy, in Langley.

On August 9th, at 11:50 a.m., bells will be rung in remembrance of Nagasaki at St. Dunstan’s Anglican church –3025 264 St, in Aldergrove.

Marilyn Konstapel, one of the event’s organizers and a member of Langley Climate Not War and World Beyond War, said the public is invited to attend, while observing social distancing,and wearing face masks.

“We request physical distancing 10 feet apart. Wear a mask if you can to comply with health precautions and please come with your name and phone number written out to deposit in spaced containers,” Konstapel explained.

Should more than 45 participants arrive, they will be asked to remain outside the parking lot with physical distancing of 20 feet around the block.

“Attendees will probably not garner publicity or be witnessed by many others,” she said. “But they will be seen by the spirits of Hiroshima victims and perhaps by some survivors.”

Konstapel encouraged participants to bring a bell or pre-set cell phones to chime a bell tone, while other instruments may be suitable to bring and use too.

READ MORE: Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta responds to ‘Medicine not missiles’ protest

Also, on August 6th at noon, Konstapel said people can register for a free webinar to learn more about current nuclear threats and what they can do to hopefully reduce those threats.

“We are very concerned that Canada remains a proponent of nuclear weapons,” Konstapel noted. “The 88 fighter jets in competition for purchase by our government are capable of being fitted with nuclear weapons.”

“Bells For Peace” is part of a world-wide remembrance campaign.

The Ottawa Peace Tower and Victoria’s historic Christ Church Cathedral will also toll in remembrance of the hour that atomic bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-five years ago, along with numerous communities across Canada.

