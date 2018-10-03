VIDEO: Langley tot cycles to ensure clean water around the globe

Theodore Schacter was one of about 400 who participated in Fort Langley’s Ride for Refuge.

Everyone rode for similar yet different reasons Saturday, covering different distances and at different speeds.

But the one thing every one of the roughly 400 participants in the local Ride for Refuge had in common was they were doing it to help someone else.

The annual fall ride and walk, one of 27 that happened Saturday across the country, saw individuals and teams of riders cycling to raise money for their chosen charities, explained event organizer Leoni Anderson. The Fort Langley event was expected to help 21 of close to 200 Ride for Refuge charities this year.

For four-year-old Theodore Schacter, of Langley, this was his first time riding. He was joined by his mother, Lindsey, in riding for Global Aid.

“It means the people who don’t have water will get clean water,” Theodore said of his reason for taking part.

ADVANCE STORY: Walk and ride through Fort Langley aids 20-plus charities

 

Four-year-old Williams Park area cyclist Theodore Schacter and his mother, Lindsey, were among the first to cross the finish line, completing the 5-km leg of the Ride for Refuge Saturday in Fort Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Beauty of fall

