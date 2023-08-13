Langley townhouse up for grabs in Dream Lottery

A home currently under construction in Willoughby is part of kids hospital fundraiser

A Langley lottery townhome is under construction and will be complete in December. In the meantime, the Crofton display home is open for tours Saturdays through Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. (Special to Advance Times)

A new townhouse in Langley, expected to be complete this December, could make for quite the early Christmas present for one lucky person.

A unit in the Crofton development, by Atrium Group, is part of one of 10 grand prize packages to choose from in this year’s Dream Lottery.

Tickets went on sale in late July and will be on sale until Oct. 12 – or until tickets sell out – as a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital.

There are nine packages containing homes, plus an option to pick $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

OTHER LOCAL PRIZE HOMES: Langley builder of 2022 PNE Prize Home proud of creation

In addition to Langley’s home, there are also three homes in Vancouver, as well as one in North Vancouver, Sooke, Courtenay, Kelowna, and another in Lake Country to pick from.

Each package comes with various options that include not only the home, but in some cases furnishings, vehicles, cash, groceries, gas, and bikes.

In the case of the Langley package, it features a 2,097-sq.-ft., four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhome – with a two-car garage – in Willoughby (208th Street and 76th Avenue). The home is valued at $2.6 million.

The package also features $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2023 Mazda MX 30 Electric, gas and groceries for a year, plus $1,050,000 cash.

When people buy a Dream Lottery ticket, the funds raised go to research at the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to children, said lottery spokesperson Erin Cebula of Aldergrove.

“With your ticket purchase you have a chance of winning $2.3 million dollars, tax free, or one of nine amazing grand prize home packages located across our beautiful province,” she shared, also noting the early-bird prizes.

The early-bird draw is worth more than $300,000 and the winner can choose one of three prize options: five $25,000 luxury world trips plus $5,000 cash, a 2023 Audi e-tron Progressiv, and gas and groceries for a year; or a 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 3500 6.6. Diesel, a 2023 Timber Ridge 26 KVS Premium Travel Trailer and $20,000 cash; or they can choose to take $250,000 cash. Another 50 winners of the early-bird draw will win $1,000 cash each.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are: three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. The Lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS jackpot with a possible maximum prize payout over $1,155,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS with 126 prizes and $348,000 in cash available to be won.

The 2023 Dream Lottery tickets are now on sale until Oct. 12, or until tickets sell out. Tickets are selling at bcchildren.com, by phone at by phone at 604-536-2491, or 1-888-888-1567, or in person at Save-On-Foods and London Drugs.

The Dream Lottery supports world-leading research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital, where more than 1,500 researchers are working to push the boundaries of what’s possible in pediatric care. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into treatments that improve the lives of children and families across the province.

“Thank you to all British Columbians who purchase Dream Lottery tickets in support of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Like anything that’s groundbreaking, medical breakthroughs start small – often as the hunch of an idea in an inquiring mind. By supporting innovative research, you’re allowing experts to pursue bold ideas that can lead to mighty advances in children’s health,” he said.

RELATED WITH VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery prizes include a $3.2 million Langley house

.

fundraisingHospitalsLangleyLottery

A Langley lottery townhome is under construction and will be complete in December. In the meantime, the Crofton display home is open for tours Saturdays through Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. (Special to Advance Times)