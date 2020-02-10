Langley Township features free family day fun for kids of all ages

Whether families are interested in amping up the activity or exploring the artistic side of things, Township of Langley is offering something for everything this Family Day.

Activities on Monday, Feb. 17 – many of them are free – are detailed at tol.ca/events.

At Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), families can enjoy the benefits of yoga together and help children on their way to a healthy and active lifestyle from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – ages seven and up are welcome.

The ACUCC, located at 27032 Fraser Hwy, will also host a “Family Day Tot Romp,” featuring active parent and tot playtime.

A variety of sports equipment, ride-on toys, and tumbling mats will be available and families with kids aged nine months to seven years can bounce, catch, slide, race, and tumble from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

A “Family Day Swim” for all ages will be held at the ACUCC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who would like to take to the ice are invited to a “Family Day Skate” at the George Preston Recreation Centre, at 20699 42 Ave in Brookswood, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy a “Family Day Skate” at ACUCC from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Both events are open to all ages and skate rentals are free.

At the Langley Centennial Museum, guests can look through the permanent history gallery to find clues and learn about Langley’s past, enjoy a special treat, and make crafts during the “Family Day Scavenger Hunt.”

The hunt will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 9135 King Street in Fort Langley. Registration is required. Sign up at RecExpress.ca, email museum@tol.ca, or call 604.532.3536.

Families can get messy and discover a world of magic through art during the family paint party, for participants aged five and up.

Using a variety of painting styles, guests can make their own family sign at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, at 22200 Fraser Hwy.

READ MORE: Family Day in Langley could feature a few fly overs

The Paint Party runs from 3 to 4 p.m. and registration is required at RecExpress.ca, or by calling or visiting any Township community or recreation centre.

W.C. Blair will offer a “Pirate Island Open Gym” for families with little ones aged 12 months to five years. From 4 to 5:15 p.m., families can enjoy some swashbuckling fun by jumping on board Blackbeard’s famous pirate ship and searching for buried treasure.

The pool at W.C. Blair will also host a Family Day Swim from 2 to 4 p.m.

At the Walnut Grove Community Centre (WGCC), 8889 Walnut Grove Drive, a “Science Magic Show” full of demonstrations will be held for all ages, from 11 a.m. to noon.

An “Eat Together Family Day Lunch“ will be held from noon to 1 p.m., and guests are encouraged to pack a lunch or buy one from the WGCC café and eat together in a designated space set up just for families.

A Family Day Swim for all ages will also be offered at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Family Fun Evenst at Lynn Fripps Elementary from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and family pickleball for ages six and up at Richard Bulpitt Elementary from 2 to 4 p.m. are also happening on the Monday as well.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________