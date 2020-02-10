Langley Township features free family day fun for kids of all ages

Monday, Feb. 17, will see magic science shows, swimming opportunities, and a paint party

Whether families are interested in amping up the activity or exploring the artistic side of things, Township of Langley is offering something for everything this Family Day.

Activities on Monday, Feb. 17 – many of them are free – are detailed at tol.ca/events.

At Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), families can enjoy the benefits of yoga together and help children on their way to a healthy and active lifestyle from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – ages seven and up are welcome.

The ACUCC, located at 27032 Fraser Hwy, will also host a “Family Day Tot Romp,” featuring active parent and tot playtime.

A variety of sports equipment, ride-on toys, and tumbling mats will be available and families with kids aged nine months to seven years can bounce, catch, slide, race, and tumble from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

A “Family Day Swim” for all ages will be held at the ACUCC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who would like to take to the ice are invited to a “Family Day Skate” at the George Preston Recreation Centre, at 20699 42 Ave in Brookswood, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy a “Family Day Skate” at ACUCC from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Both events are open to all ages and skate rentals are free.

At the Langley Centennial Museum, guests can look through the permanent history gallery to find clues and learn about Langley’s past, enjoy a special treat, and make crafts during the “Family Day Scavenger Hunt.”

The hunt will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 9135 King Street in Fort Langley. Registration is required. Sign up at RecExpress.ca, email museum@tol.ca, or call 604.532.3536.

Families can get messy and discover a world of magic through art during the family paint party, for participants aged five and up.

Using a variety of painting styles, guests can make their own family sign at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, at 22200 Fraser Hwy.

READ MORE: Family Day in Langley could feature a few fly overs

The Paint Party runs from 3 to 4 p.m. and registration is required at RecExpress.ca, or by calling or visiting any Township community or recreation centre.

W.C. Blair will offer a “Pirate Island Open Gym” for families with little ones aged 12 months to five years. From 4 to 5:15 p.m., families can enjoy some swashbuckling fun by jumping on board Blackbeard’s famous pirate ship and searching for buried treasure.

The pool at W.C. Blair will also host a Family Day Swim from 2 to 4 p.m.

At the Walnut Grove Community Centre (WGCC), 8889 Walnut Grove Drive, a “Science Magic Show” full of demonstrations will be held for all ages, from 11 a.m. to noon.

An “Eat Together Family Day Lunch“ will be held from noon to 1 p.m., and guests are encouraged to pack a lunch or buy one from the WGCC café and eat together in a designated space set up just for families.

A Family Day Swim for all ages will also be offered at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Family Fun Evenst at Lynn Fripps Elementary from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and family pickleball for ages six and up at Richard Bulpitt Elementary from 2 to 4 p.m. are also happening on the Monday as well.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family Day in Langley could feature a few fly overs

Just Posted

Township to hold public meeting for Aldergrove Town Centre

Monday, after regular council meeting at 7 p.m., local stakeholders are invited to speak up

Langley Township features free family day fun for kids of all ages

Monday, Feb. 17, will see magic science shows, swimming opportunities, and a paint party

Children who have visited site of virus outbreak should stay home: Langley school district

The district is not cancelling any events or field trips

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud expected in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C

ON COOKING: Reducing food waste also saves money

Culinary columnist Chef Dez offers tips to becoming a conscientious cook

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Escort recounts story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Premier Horgan to see ‘tsunami of resistance’ against Surrey’s plan to sink RCMP

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

Most Read