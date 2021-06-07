Langley Township marks Seniors Week

The Township of Langley pays tribute to all seniors in the community during Seniors’ Week June 6 to 12, for their many contributions, and encourages seniors to stay healthy, engaged, and informed.

Seniors’ Week is an annual celebration of seniors that provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the integral part seniors play in communities across British Columbia.

“Seniors in our communities have so much wisdom, life experience, and knowledge they contribute through advisory groups, volunteering, and many other ways,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “While their engagement has been limited during the pandemic, seniors are a vital part of our community and we wish to thank them and pay tribute to them during Seniors’ Week.”

While the pandemic prevents most activities, events, and gatherings from occurring, the Township is offering a seniors only swim at each of the pools during Seniors’ Week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (June 9, 10 and 11). Advanced online registration is required. Register now at tol.ca/recregister.

There are also many outdoor activities for seniors to enjoy including tennis, pickleball, hiking trails, and parks. Use the searchable web tool at tol.ca/parks to locate parks and amenities in the various neighbourhoods.

The Township is recognized as an age-friendly community by Age-friendly BC. Township efforts to make the community more age-friendly are guided by its Age-friendly Strategy, approved by council in 2014. In 2015, the Township was formally recognized by the province of B.C. as an Age-friendly Community – a place where people can enjoy all stages of life and live with dignity, respect, and independence.

A Seniors Advisory Committee provides regular input on seniors’ issues and initiatives, and the Township is currently updating its Age-friendly Strategy to help create an even more welcoming and inclusive community for older adults, including people living with dementia. Find out more at tol.ca/actionplan.

