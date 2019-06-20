Township of Langley hosts Annual Festival Series, one of many family events this summer. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Langley Township offers music, patriotism, and a 1950s murder this summer

Summer Festival Series returns to Willoughby while Murder on King Street promises interactive fun

Langley Township starts the summer with the aptly titled “Summer Kickoff” on Saturday, June 22nd at Walnut Grove Community Park. The event is free, active from 1 – 3 p.m., and open to all ages to meet Parks and Recreation camp leaders that will be leading youth activities all summer long.

The Summer Festival Series then returns to the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre for its third year, hosting various musical artists every Thursday evening.

Co-organizer Peter Luongo said they didn’t stick to one single music genre so the series can appeal to a number of different audiences.

“There’s Bard in the Valley happening … to jazz to folk to rock music. We’re really looking to expand this year and the raise level of standard. Everyone [performers] is international in their nature. It’s going to blow the community away.”

The Summer Series kicks off on Thursday, June 27th with Bard in the Valley’s debut performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Highlights include Grammy Award winning children’s performers Cathy and Marcy, Baby FuzZ,who co-wrote Adam Lambert’s hit single “Ghost Town,” and Black String, a Korean Contemporary band that previously played both The Lincoln and Kennedy Centers.

Read more: “Let’s go to Langley to see a show”

Canada Day will be celebrated at both the Langley Centennial Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Willoughby Community Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The latter will have food trucks, face painting, mini golf, and a rotating lineup of magicians and animal experts.

The Langley Centennial Museum will host “Murder on King Street” on July 17th from 6 to 10 p.m. Set in the year 1958, guests are encouraged to dress up and completely inhabit a character to uncover the “murderer” among them for a role playing game. Open only to adults 19 years and up, anyone interested must register on RecExpress.

For a full list of summer events, people can visit the Township of Langley website to download their detailed leisure guide.

