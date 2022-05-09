Langley Township on the hook for $250K for Foundry

Council previously agreed to match donations up to quarter million, which has now been reached

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese and the firefighters took a tour of the emerging foundry in February. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)

The Township of Langley has to fork out a quarter of a million dollars.

While many might typically see that as an unfortunate turn of events, not so this time around.

Back in December, council voted to contribute up to $250,000 to the Foundry Langley campaign, matching every dollar of community contributions up to that amount.

Since that time, the Foundry Langley campaign team, which includes the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, has been pushing to reach that $250,000 goal, said foundation executive director Heather Scott.

“I’m excited to say that we’ve officially reached that goal of $250,000 raised to activate the full match,” she announced late last week, pointing to some of the most recent contributions that ensured their success.

Vancouver Giants, for instance, helped the bottom line of the youth counselling facility. A portion of tickets sold by the foundation to the G-Men’s April 27 game, as well as proceeds from that night’s 50/50 draw generated $6,130 for the cause.

Similarly, Foundry recently received a pledge of $60,000 from Park Ridge Homes, as well as a further pledge from Crystal Consulting that proceeds from its upcoming golf tournament would support Foundry Langley.

With the completion of this match, the foundation has raised 83 per cent of its campaign goal of $2.1 million to build the Foundry centre, a 7,600-square-foot facility on Eastleigh Crescent in Langley City, Scott explained.

“We’re grateful to the Township of Langley council for their idea of challenging the community to match the Township’s donation,” she said.

When the youth facility opens in late spring, she said Foundry Langley will be “a valuable source of youth wellness services and programming for years to come, and we have our entire community to thank for its success.”

To support Foundry Langley, people can visit: FoundryLangley.ca/donate.

