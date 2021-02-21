Langley Township preparing dementia action plan to support older adults

Dementia Friends Virtual Forum will be held online, 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23

Langley Township is preparing an age- and-dementia-friendly action plan to support older adults and people with dementia to live with dignity, respect, and independence.

The new action plan will help make Langley Township a more welcoming and inclusive place for older adults and people living with dementia.

In September 2014, ccouncil approved the Township’s first age-friendly strategy, which provides numerous actions to create an age-friendly community.

Based on the work undertaken as part of the strategy, the province of B.C. formally recognized the Township as an age-friendly community in June 2015.

Building on this success, the proposed age- and dementia-friendly action plan will update the 2014 strategy, providing new actions to help the Township become a more age-and-dementia-friendly community.

An upcoming Dementia Friends Virtual Forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about dementia, dementia-friendly communities, and how residents can shape the Township’s action plan.

The forum will feature a presentation from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. with an opportunity for questions and answers.

This event, held 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, is free and all are welcome, however, registration is required at tol.ca/actionplan.

Dementia is an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain, including memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language, severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

After the age of 65, the risk of developing dementia doubles approximately every five years.

One in six Township residents is 65 years and older.

There are approximately 1,800 people living with dementia in the Langley area, and due to the aging population, these numbers are projected to rise to an estimated 3,200 people in 2030.