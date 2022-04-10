Langley Township residents can ‘spring clean’ their neighbourhoods

After two years of COVID restrictions, the Township is able to host the community clean up

Langley Township is taking spring cleaning to a whole new level.

With spring in full swing, families, individuals, businesses, and community groups are invited to roll up their sleeves and take part in Clean Up Langley Day, a Township tradition.

“After a two-year hiatus, we’re excited to reintroduce Clean Up Langley Day to the community,” said Township sustainability program specialist Mallory Palliyaguru. “Not only does the event help keep our community litter-free, it’s also a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air with friends and neighbours while making a positive impact on the place we call home.”

With sunnier days and warmer weather on the horizon, tidying up parks and public spaces following winter makes them cleaner, safer, and more accessible for people and animals alike. It also contributes to keeping the Township beautiful.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in various locations across the municipality.

Clean Up Langley Day encourages residents to choose a street, park, trail, or creek to clean up during the event, which will take place rain or shine. Most cleanups last anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. Participants can join an existing cleanup effort, become a Cleanup captain by hosting an event for others to join, or simply work independently or alongside a crew of the participants’ choosing.

Litter collection will be arranged and all necessary supplies, such as garbage bags, gloves, safety vests, and garbage pickers will be supplied by the Township to those who register by Thursday, April 14.

Participants are encouraged to register online at tol.ca/cleanup as soon as possible, as supplies are limited.

Clean Up Langley Day is part of the Township’s Adopt-a-Program, a stewardship program that invites residents and organizations to undertake a cleanup once or on a recurring basis. Those who are unable to take part in Clean Up Langley Day but would like to organize a cleanup effort are encouraged to visit tol.ca/adopt.

