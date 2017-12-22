Langley toy depot organizer grateful for addition of PJs to gift list

Hundreds of needy children and teens in Langley will have a new pair of pajamas to wear to bed Christmas Eve.

It’s thanks in large part to an annual Jammie Drive organized by MaryLou Robertson and her children.

But it’s also thanks to the hundreds of people who donated to the fifth annual drive, she said.

Some people gave when the Jammie Drive team was set up in front of Wal-Mart the first weekend in December.

Others, mostly hockey fans, donated more than 200 pairs of new PJs when they attended either the Vancouver Giants’ special PJ night or Langley Rivermen’s game on Dec. 13.

The grand total this year, 484 pairs of PJs. And they were all delivered to the Langley Christmas Bureau for distribution, Robertson explained.

“Most people remember getting a new pair of PJ’s often given on Christmas Eve so that they could be worn,” recounted Donalda Whaites, the toy depot coordinator for the bureau.

“ For the depot, the pajamas are an “extra gift” they can give to some of the kids, she said, noting there wasn’t enough for all the children.

“For the older children we attach a gift card to them and make them a special gift,” Whaites explained.

“It really is a special thing that they do,” she said, thanking Robertson and her team for their ongoing efforts.

Robertson took over the project from a former co-worker five years ago.

Last year, they collected more than 500 pair of pajamas on behalf of the Christmas bureau.

This year’s tally fell a little short of that – but not by much. And Robertson said she’s “absolutely doing it next year” and planning to reach out to the community more to “make it even bigger.”

