Langley toy depot organizer grateful for addition of PJs to gift list

This year’s pajama drive generated 484 pairs for needy children in Langley.

Hundreds of needy children and teens in Langley will have a new pair of pajamas to wear to bed Christmas Eve.

It’s thanks in large part to an annual Jammie Drive organized by MaryLou Robertson and her children.

But it’s also thanks to the hundreds of people who donated to the fifth annual drive, she said.

Some people gave when the Jammie Drive team was set up in front of Wal-Mart the first weekend in December.

Others, mostly hockey fans, donated more than 200 pairs of new PJs when they attended either the Vancouver Giants’ special PJ night or Langley Rivermen’s game on Dec. 13.

READ: PJ-clad Giants fans helped outfit Langley kids and teens

The grand total this year, 484 pairs of PJs. And they were all delivered to the Langley Christmas Bureau for distribution, Robertson explained.

“Most people remember getting a new pair of PJ’s often given on Christmas Eve so that they could be worn,” recounted Donalda Whaites, the toy depot coordinator for the bureau.

“ For the depot, the pajamas are an “extra gift” they can give to some of the kids, she said, noting there wasn’t enough for all the children.

“For the older children we attach a gift card to them and make them a special gift,” Whaites explained.

“It really is a special thing that they do,” she said, thanking Robertson and her team for their ongoing efforts.

Robertson took over the project from a former co-worker five years ago.

Last year, they collected more than 500 pair of pajamas on behalf of the Christmas bureau.

This year’s tally fell a little short of that – but not by much. And Robertson said she’s “absolutely doing it next year” and planning to reach out to the community more to “make it even bigger.”

READ: PJ collections slated for several Langley spots

 

Previous story
Firefighters, Santa visit Murrayville neighbourhoods Dec. 23
Next story
Langley’s annual bird count may be hazardous at times, but always fun

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read